English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Asian Weightlifting Championship: 16-yr-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga Smashes Youth World and Asian Record
Asian Weightlifting Championship: Youth Olympics gold medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga lifted a total lift of 297kg to achieve his personal best.
Jeremy Lalrinnunga was placed second in group B of the 67Kg men’s event at the Asian Weightlifting Championship. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Ningbo: Youth Olympics gold medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga went on a record-smashing spree in a power-packed performance to secure second place in his group at the Asian Weightlifting Championship here on Sunday.
In a remarkable performance, Jeremy, who is competing in group B of the 67Kg men’s event, smashed the Youth World and Asian records in snatch, pulling off clean lifts in two of his three attempts (130kg, 134kg).
The earlier record was also in Jeremy’s name when he had lifted 131kg earlier this year.
The 16-year-old lifted more than double his body weight (157kg, 163kg) in two successful attempts in the clean and jerk, obliterating Kazakhstan’s Saikhan Taisuyev’s Youth World record of 161kg.
The Indian ended with a total lift of 297kg (134kg+163kg), to be placed second in his group behind Pakistan’s Talha Talib, who lifted 304kg (140kg+164kg).
This is the 16-year-old’s personal best and 9kgs more than his 288kg youth world record effort in the EGAT cup, where he won the silver medal in February.
The final standings for the men’s 67kg will be announced after group A completes its event.
This tournament is a gold level Olympic qualifying event, the points from which will be counted when the final rankings for Tokyo 2020 cut are done.
Jeremy had won a gold in the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics in October last year in the 62kg category with a total lift of 274kg (124+150).
In a remarkable performance, Jeremy, who is competing in group B of the 67Kg men’s event, smashed the Youth World and Asian records in snatch, pulling off clean lifts in two of his three attempts (130kg, 134kg).
The earlier record was also in Jeremy’s name when he had lifted 131kg earlier this year.
The 16-year-old lifted more than double his body weight (157kg, 163kg) in two successful attempts in the clean and jerk, obliterating Kazakhstan’s Saikhan Taisuyev’s Youth World record of 161kg.
The Indian ended with a total lift of 297kg (134kg+163kg), to be placed second in his group behind Pakistan’s Talha Talib, who lifted 304kg (140kg+164kg).
This is the 16-year-old’s personal best and 9kgs more than his 288kg youth world record effort in the EGAT cup, where he won the silver medal in February.
The final standings for the men’s 67kg will be announced after group A completes its event.
This tournament is a gold level Olympic qualifying event, the points from which will be counted when the final rankings for Tokyo 2020 cut are done.
Jeremy had won a gold in the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics in October last year in the 62kg category with a total lift of 274kg (124+150).
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Will Be Possessed by a Transgender in 'Kanchana' Hindi Remake
- Robert Downey Jr Gifts Avengers-themed Car to Chris Evans Worth Rs 2 Crores
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Warner Makes Captains & Bowlers Nervous: Chappell
- Gagandeep Kang is the First Indian Woman Scientist in Royal Society. It ONLY Took 360 Years.
- Monte-Carlo Masters: Lajovic Reaches Maiden Masters Final After Medvedev Meltdown
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results