Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Asian Weightlifting Championship: 16-yr-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga Smashes Youth World and Asian Record

Asian Weightlifting Championship: Youth Olympics gold medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga lifted a total lift of 297kg to achieve his personal best.

PTI

Updated:April 21, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Asian Weightlifting Championship: 16-yr-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga Smashes Youth World and Asian Record
Jeremy Lalrinnunga was placed second in group B of the 67Kg men’s event at the Asian Weightlifting Championship. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Ningbo: Youth Olympics gold medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga went on a record-smashing spree in a power-packed performance to secure second place in his group at the Asian Weightlifting Championship here on Sunday.

In a remarkable performance, Jeremy, who is competing in group B of the 67Kg men’s event, smashed the Youth World and Asian records in snatch, pulling off clean lifts in two of his three attempts (130kg, 134kg).

The earlier record was also in Jeremy’s name when he had lifted 131kg earlier this year.

The 16-year-old lifted more than double his body weight (157kg, 163kg) in two successful attempts in the clean and jerk, obliterating Kazakhstan’s Saikhan Taisuyev’s Youth World record of 161kg.

The Indian ended with a total lift of 297kg (134kg+163kg), to be placed second in his group behind Pakistan’s Talha Talib, who lifted 304kg (140kg+164kg).

This is the 16-year-old’s personal best and 9kgs more than his 288kg youth world record effort in the EGAT cup, where he won the silver medal in February.

The final standings for the men’s 67kg will be announced after group A completes its event.

This tournament is a gold level Olympic qualifying event, the points from which will be counted when the final rankings for Tokyo 2020 cut are done.

Jeremy had won a gold in the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics in October last year in the 62kg category with a total lift of 274kg (124+150).
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram