Asian Wrestling Championships: Harpreet Settles for Silver, Gyanender and Yogesh Bag Bronze

India wrapped up their campaign at the Asian Wrestling Championships on a resounding note with 16 medals after Greco-Roman grapplers added a silver and a bronze on the concluding day here on Sunday.Harpreet Singh settled for a silver in 82kg while Gyanender won a bronze in 60kg on the final day of competitions.India's overall tally of 16 medals included eight -- one gold, three silver and four bronze -- won by men's freestyle wrestlers, four bronze by women and three silver and one bronze by Greco-Roman wrestlers.Harpreet put up an impressive performance to storm into the gold medal round, having thrashed Haitao Qian of China 10-1 in the semifinals after handing a 5-1 defeat to Burgo Beishaliev of Kyrgyzstan in his last-eight stage bout.Harpreet though failed to clinch the top spot as he went down in the title clash to Iran's Saeid Morad Abdvali 0-8.Earlier, Gyanender did well to defeat Jui Chi Huang of Taipei and bag the third position.For Gyanender, a quarterfinal round win over Ali Abed Alnaser Ali Abuseif of Jordan 9-1 was followed by a 0-9 defeat against Islomjon Bakhramov of Uzbekistan in the semifinal.In contrast, Yogesh lost out on a podium finish in 72kg category after being beaten by Ruslan Tsarev of Kyrgyzstan in the third-fourth place bout.Yogesh had entered the bronze medal round despite losing his qualifying match to Hujun Zhang of China 0-9 as his Chinese opponent made the gold medal round.However, two other Indians in the fray on Sunday -- Ravinder and Hardeep -- crashed out early. While Ravinder bowed out in 67kg after losing his qualification bout, Hardeep suffered defeat in 97kg quarterfinal bout.