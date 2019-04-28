English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Asian Wrestling Championships: Harpreet Settles for Silver, Gyanender and Yogesh Bag Bronze
Asian Wrestling Championships 2019: India finished the tournament with a total of 16 medals and Bajrang Punia won the only gold medal.
Harpreet Singh bagged India's third silver medal at Asian Wrestling Championships. (Photo Credit: @ioaindiaoff Twitter)
Loading...
Xi’an: India wrapped up their campaign at the Asian Wrestling Championships on a resounding note with 16 medals after Greco-Roman grapplers added a silver and a bronze on the concluding day here on Sunday.
Harpreet Singh settled for a silver in 82kg while Gyanender won a bronze in 60kg on the final day of competitions.
India's overall tally of 16 medals included eight -- one gold, three silver and four bronze -- won by men's freestyle wrestlers, four bronze by women and three silver and one bronze by Greco-Roman wrestlers.
Harpreet put up an impressive performance to storm into the gold medal round, having thrashed Haitao Qian of China 10-1 in the semifinals after handing a 5-1 defeat to Burgo Beishaliev of Kyrgyzstan in his last-eight stage bout.
Harpreet though failed to clinch the top spot as he went down in the title clash to Iran's Saeid Morad Abdvali 0-8.
Earlier, Gyanender did well to defeat Jui Chi Huang of Taipei and bag the third position.
For Gyanender, a quarterfinal round win over Ali Abed Alnaser Ali Abuseif of Jordan 9-1 was followed by a 0-9 defeat against Islomjon Bakhramov of Uzbekistan in the semifinal.
In contrast, Yogesh lost out on a podium finish in 72kg category after being beaten by Ruslan Tsarev of Kyrgyzstan in the third-fourth place bout.
Yogesh had entered the bronze medal round despite losing his qualifying match to Hujun Zhang of China 0-9 as his Chinese opponent made the gold medal round.
However, two other Indians in the fray on Sunday -- Ravinder and Hardeep -- crashed out early. While Ravinder bowed out in 67kg after losing his qualification bout, Hardeep suffered defeat in 97kg quarterfinal bout.
Harpreet Singh settled for a silver in 82kg while Gyanender won a bronze in 60kg on the final day of competitions.
India's overall tally of 16 medals included eight -- one gold, three silver and four bronze -- won by men's freestyle wrestlers, four bronze by women and three silver and one bronze by Greco-Roman wrestlers.
Harpreet put up an impressive performance to storm into the gold medal round, having thrashed Haitao Qian of China 10-1 in the semifinals after handing a 5-1 defeat to Burgo Beishaliev of Kyrgyzstan in his last-eight stage bout.
Harpreet though failed to clinch the top spot as he went down in the title clash to Iran's Saeid Morad Abdvali 0-8.
Earlier, Gyanender did well to defeat Jui Chi Huang of Taipei and bag the third position.
For Gyanender, a quarterfinal round win over Ali Abed Alnaser Ali Abuseif of Jordan 9-1 was followed by a 0-9 defeat against Islomjon Bakhramov of Uzbekistan in the semifinal.
In contrast, Yogesh lost out on a podium finish in 72kg category after being beaten by Ruslan Tsarev of Kyrgyzstan in the third-fourth place bout.
Yogesh had entered the bronze medal round despite losing his qualifying match to Hujun Zhang of China 0-9 as his Chinese opponent made the gold medal round.
However, two other Indians in the fray on Sunday -- Ravinder and Hardeep -- crashed out early. While Ravinder bowed out in 67kg after losing his qualification bout, Hardeep suffered defeat in 97kg quarterfinal bout.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Town Called Twinsburg is Hosting World's Largest Annual Gathering of Twins. For Real
- Trailers This Week: Fans Elated with Salman Khan's Bharat, Chris Hemsworth is New MIB Agent
- Avengers: Endgame Nail Art is the Best Fashion Trend of 2019
- Remember the Chimp Scrolling Through Instagram? Jane Goodall Calls the Viral Video 'Problematic'
- Always Very Special to Beat Nadal on Clay: Thiem’s Stunning Show Takes Him to Barcelona Open Final
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results