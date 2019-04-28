Take the pledge to vote

Asian Wrestling Championships: Harpreet Settles for Silver, Gyanender and Yogesh Bag Bronze

Asian Wrestling Championships 2019: India finished the tournament with a total of 16 medals and Bajrang Punia won the only gold medal.

PTI

Updated:April 28, 2019, 7:31 PM IST
Asian Wrestling Championships: Harpreet Settles for Silver, Gyanender and Yogesh Bag Bronze
Harpreet Singh bagged India's third silver medal at Asian Wrestling Championships. (Photo Credit: @ioaindiaoff Twitter)
Xi’an: India wrapped up their campaign at the Asian Wrestling Championships on a resounding note with 16 medals after Greco-Roman grapplers added a silver and a bronze on the concluding day here on Sunday.

Harpreet Singh settled for a silver in 82kg while Gyanender won a bronze in 60kg on the final day of competitions.

India's overall tally of 16 medals included eight -- one gold, three silver and four bronze -- won by men's freestyle wrestlers, four bronze by women and three silver and one bronze by Greco-Roman wrestlers.

Harpreet put up an impressive performance to storm into the gold medal round, having thrashed Haitao Qian of China 10-1 in the semifinals after handing a 5-1 defeat to Burgo Beishaliev of Kyrgyzstan in his last-eight stage bout.

Harpreet though failed to clinch the top spot as he went down in the title clash to Iran's Saeid Morad Abdvali 0-8.

Earlier, Gyanender did well to defeat Jui Chi Huang of Taipei and bag the third position.

For Gyanender, a quarterfinal round win over Ali Abed Alnaser Ali Abuseif of Jordan 9-1 was followed by a 0-9 defeat against Islomjon Bakhramov of Uzbekistan in the semifinal.

In contrast, Yogesh lost out on a podium finish in 72kg category after being beaten by Ruslan Tsarev of Kyrgyzstan in the third-fourth place bout.

Yogesh had entered the bronze medal round despite losing his qualifying match to Hujun Zhang of China 0-9 as his Chinese opponent made the gold medal round.

However, two other Indians in the fray on Sunday -- Ravinder and Hardeep -- crashed out early. While Ravinder bowed out in 67kg after losing his qualification bout, Hardeep suffered defeat in 97kg quarterfinal bout.
