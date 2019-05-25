English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assam Sprint Queen Hima Das Wins Off the Track Too, Secures First Division in Class XII Exam
In Assam Board class 12 exam, sprinter Hima Das secured first division with 69.8 per cent marks in Arts stream.
File Photo of Hima Das.
New Delhi: Hima had appeared for her exams, after a gap year, in February and scored 69.8 per cent marks in Arts stream from Dhing College.
She scored a total of 349 marks out of 500, with 63 in English, 84 in Assamese, 60 in Advanced Assamese, 75 in Political Science, 67 in Education and 46 in Geography.
Hima's father Ranjit Das was pleased with her daughter's result.
"We are happy with her academic performance. It is now time for her to give her best on the athletic track, which she was destined to pursue," Ranjit was quoted as saying by Sportstar.
In a PTI report earlier, Hima Das had stressed ion the importance of having educational degree and said how adamant she was on completing her schooling.
"I am looking at some major tournaments in 2019 and I am trying to focus on my training along with taking examination," Hima had told PTI.
And she did, travelling 120kilometers from her home in Kandhulimari village in Nagaon district to Guwahati's Sports Authority of India hostels, in between her exams and training.
Just after the end of her exams in March, Hima Das competed in the Federation Cup in Patiala, where she won the gold medal in 400m.
Hima Das is currently in in Turkey, training for the World Championships in Doha to be held later this year.
