Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Assam Sprint Queen Hima Das Wins Off the Track Too, Secures First Division in Class XII Exam

In Assam Board class 12 exam, sprinter Hima Das secured first division with 69.8 per cent marks in Arts stream.

News18 Sports

Updated:May 25, 2019, 1:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Assam Sprint Queen Hima Das Wins Off the Track Too, Secures First Division in Class XII Exam
File Photo of Hima Das.
Loading...
New Delhi: Hima had appeared for her exams, after a gap year, in February and scored 69.8 per cent marks in Arts stream from Dhing College.

She scored a total of 349 marks out of 500, with 63 in English, 84 in Assamese, 60 in Advanced Assamese, 75 in Political Science, 67 in Education and 46 in Geography.

Hima's father Ranjit Das was pleased with her daughter's result.

"We are happy with her academic performance. It is now time for her to give her best on the athletic track, which she was destined to pursue," Ranjit was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

In a PTI report earlier, Hima Das had stressed ion the importance of having educational degree and said how adamant she was on completing her schooling.

"I am looking at some major tournaments in 2019 and I am trying to focus on my training along with taking examination," Hima had told PTI.

And she did, travelling 120kilometers from her home in Kandhulimari village in Nagaon district to Guwahati's Sports Authority of India hostels, in between her exams and training.

Just after the end of her exams in March, Hima Das competed in the Federation Cup in Patiala, where she won the gold medal in 400m.

Hima Das is currently in in Turkey, training for the World Championships in Doha to be held later this year.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram