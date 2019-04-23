Take the pledge to vote

Asian Wrestling Championships: Bajrang Punia, Praveen Rana Enter Final

Asian Wrestling Championships 2019: Bajrang Punia and Praveen Rana will both be vying for gold in 65kg and 79kg category, respectively.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2019, 4:41 PM IST
Bajrang Punia is currently the world No.1 according to wrestling rankings.
Xi'an: India started their campaign in men's freestyle wrestling on a high with Bajrang Punia and Praveen Rana storming into the final of their respective weight categories in the Asian Wrestling Championships here Tuesday.

World No.1 Bajrang comfortably defeated Uzbekistan's Sirojiddin Khasanov 12-1 in the semifinals to make it to the gold medal bout of 65kg.

He will clash with Sayatbek Okassov of Kazakhstan for top honours later in the day.

Earlier in the day, he overcame Peyman Biabani of Iran and Charles Fern of Sri Lanka in his previous rounds.

Parveen Rana also entered the final in 79kg category after a 3-2 win over Kazakhstan's Galymzhan Usserbayev.

He will face Bahman Mohammad Teymouri of Iran in his gold-medal bout.

Earlier, he defeated Yuta Abe of Japan and Mongolia's Tugs Erdene Denzensharav.

In the 57kg weight division, Ravi Kumar entered the bronze medal play-off round after winning his repechage against Chia Tso Liu of Taipei 4-0.

Ravi will be up against Yuki Takahashi of Japan.

Satywart Kadian, too, reached the bronze medal round in 97kg.

Kadian lost to Batzul Ulziisaikhan in his quarterfinal bout but went on to make the cut after his Mongolian rival reached the final.

Meanwhile, Rajneesh bowed out of the tournament early in 70kg category.
