English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Bajrang Punia Wins India's 1st Gold Medal at Asian Wrestling Championships
Asian Wrestling Championships 2019: Bajrang Punia defeated Kazakhstan's Sayatbek Okassov 12-7 in the gold medal bout to win the top prize.
File image of Bajrang Punia. (Photo Credit: PTI)
Loading...
World No.1 Bajrang Punia won India's first gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2019 in Xi'an, China on Tuesday with a resounding win in the final.
Bajrang was fighting in the 65kg category and beat Sayatbek Okassov of Kazakhstan 12-7 to bag the top honours.
Bajrang had a brilliant fight in the final where he fought back from a big deficit to eventually take the match and the yellow metal.
At the end of the first period, Bajrang was trailing 2-5 against Okassov but the world No.1 fought back from there and went on to win the match 12-7.
Bajrang was a pre-tournament favourite considering his rankings and he stood big on his top billing.
Later in the day, Praveen Rana is also vying for top honours in the 79kg category, where he is taking on Bahman Mohammad Teymouri of Iran.
Apart from these two, in the women's event, India's top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Pooja Dhanda and Divya Kakran are also in contention.
Bajrang was fighting in the 65kg category and beat Sayatbek Okassov of Kazakhstan 12-7 to bag the top honours.
Bajrang had a brilliant fight in the final where he fought back from a big deficit to eventually take the match and the yellow metal.
At the end of the first period, Bajrang was trailing 2-5 against Okassov but the world No.1 fought back from there and went on to win the match 12-7.
Bajrang was a pre-tournament favourite considering his rankings and he stood big on his top billing.
Later in the day, Praveen Rana is also vying for top honours in the 79kg category, where he is taking on Bahman Mohammad Teymouri of Iran.
Apart from these two, in the women's event, India's top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Pooja Dhanda and Divya Kakran are also in contention.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sophie Turner Trolls Maisie Williams on Arya Stark's Intimate Scene With Gendry
- Honda CBR650R Launched in India at Rs 7.70 Lakh
- Aamir Khan Surprises Co-passengers by Flying Economy Class, Watch Video
- Elon Musk and Neuralink: How Computer-Enhanced Human Brains Can Outsmart AI
- I Want to be India's Manny Pacquiao: Boxer-Turned-Politician Vijender Singh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results