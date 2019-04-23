Bajrang Punia Wins India's 1st Gold Medal at Asian Wrestling Championships

World No.1 Bajrang Punia won India's first gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2019 in Xi'an, China on Tuesday with a resounding win in the final.Bajrang was fighting in the 65kg category and beat Sayatbek Okassov of Kazakhstan 12-7 to bag the top honours.Bajrang had a brilliant fight in the final where he fought back from a big deficit to eventually take the match and the yellow metal.At the end of the first period, Bajrang was trailing 2-5 against Okassov but the world No.1 fought back from there and went on to win the match 12-7.Bajrang was a pre-tournament favourite considering his rankings and he stood big on his top billing.Later in the day, Praveen Rana is also vying for top honours in the 79kg category, where he is taking on Bahman Mohammad Teymouri of Iran.Apart from these two, in the women's event, India's top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Pooja Dhanda and Divya Kakran are also in contention.