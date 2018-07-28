English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bajrang, Sandeep in Final of Yasar Dogu International
India's Asian Games medal hopefuls Bajrang Punia and Sandeep Tomar put up an impressive show at the Yasar Dogu International by reaching the gold medal rounds while Vicky settled for a bronze in freestyle wrestling in Istanbul.
New Delhi: India's Asian Games medal hopefuls Bajrang Punia and Sandeep Tomar put up an impressive show at the Yasar Dogu International by reaching the gold medal rounds while Vicky settled for a bronze in freestyle wrestling in Istanbul.
Bajrang, who earlier this month won a gold at Tbilisi Grand Prix in Georgia, exacted revenge for his loss at the World Championship to Mustafa Kaya, beating the Turkish wrestler by technical superiority (15-4) in the 70kg quarterfinals.
Continuing his good form, he then edged out Iran's Yones Emamichoghaei 10-10 in the semifinal.
Sandeep, who was the last Indian to book a berth for the Asian Games by winning the re-scheduled trails, overcame three opponents en route the final -- Belarus' Andreyeu Uladzislau (7-4), Azerbaijan's Parviz Ibrahimov (3-1) and Hasanzada Mircalal (6-4).
A stern test awaited Sandeep in the final of the 61kg as he was up against Iran's Mohammadbagher Yakhkeshi.
In the 57kg, Vicky won a bronze medal with a 9-7 win over Ukraine's Armen Arakelian. Vicky had lost a very close semifinal 5-5 to Belarus' Dzmichyk Rynchynau, who was declared winner despite tied scores since he scored the last point.
However, four other Indians had a disappointing outing as they failed to reach the medal round.
Amit made an early exit in the 65 kg after losing his 1/8 bout 1-3 to Iran's Hassan Moradgholiei.
In the 74kg, Jitendra made a good start by beating Ukraine's Denys Pavlov by technical superiority, but lost his quarterfinal to Iran's Saeid Mohammadreza 5-7 to bow out of the event.
Pawan, who got a walkover in the first round, also bowed out in the 86kg after losing his quarterfinal 0-2 to Turkey's Ahmet Bilici.
In the 92kg, Deepak suffered a defeat by fall against Kazakhstan's Islam Azizov.
Another Indian falling at the quarterfinal stage was Jashkawar Singh, who got past his compatriot Mausam Khatri 7-0 in the Qualification, but lost 0-4 to Ukraine's Valerii Andriitsev.
Jashkawar still had a chance to reach the medal round in the 125kg as he awaited a meeting with Germany's Nick Matuhin in the repechage round.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
