BER vs BBG Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020, Alba Berlin vs Brose Bamberg - Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

Alba Berlin (BER) will be up against Brose Bamberg (BBG) in their upcoming match in Basketball Bundesliga 2020 on Wednesday, June 10. The match will commence at 12 am. The Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Alba Berlin vs Brose Bamberg will be played at the Sendling-Westpark in Germany’s Munich.

As of now, Alba Berlin are on top of Group B points table with a total of two points in one match. The team had defeated Fraport Skyliners by a score of 81-72 in their previous outing. Meanwhile, Brose Bamberg have not played a single match till now. They will open their playing account with tonight’s match and will hope to secure a win in their first outing in the league.

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Alba Berlin vs Brose Bamberg: BER vs BBG Dream11 Team Predictions

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Alba Berlin vs Brose Bamberg Dream11 Point Guard: Peyton Siva

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Alba Berlin vs Brose Bamberg Dream11 Shooting Guard : Marcus Eriksson, Jonas Mattisseck

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Alba Berlin vs Brose Bamberg Dream11 Small Forward: Jordan Crawford

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Alba Berlin vs Brose Bamberg Dream11 Power Forward: Lucas Sikma, Elias Harris

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Alba Berlin vs Brose Bamberg Dream11 Centre: Landry Nnoko, Mateo Seric

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Alba Berlin Probable Lineup vs Brose Bamberg: Peyton Siva, Marcus Eriksson, Jonas Mattisseck, Lucas Sikma, Landry Nnoko

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Brose Bamberg Probable Lineup vs Alba Berlin: Jordan Crawford, Elias Harris, Mateo Seric, Paris Lee, Assem Marei