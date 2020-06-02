British Basketball League Cancels Remainder of 2019-2020 Season Due to Coronavirus

The British Basketball League has announced that the 2019-20 season has been formally cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc across the world.

The moves came after the member clubs unanimously agreed that there was no viable option to allow for the season -- originally postponed on March 17 -- to be completed in a safe and meaningful manner.

"It is not without sadness that all clubs have unanimously agreed that the remainder of the 2019/20 season be cancelled and that when able to do so, competition should recommence with the new 2020/21 season," BBL said in a statement.

BBL Chairman Sir Rodney Walker said: "Obviously this is not the way anyone wanted to see the season end and we worked hard to try to find an alternative solution. The 2019-2020 season was one of the most exciting and competitive we've seen and shaping up to a very exciting finish, and we look forward to building on that as we move into the new 2020/21 season," said.

"But we looked at every option, including playing behind closed doors or restarting the season in the summer, in order that we could get to a League and Playoff winners, but with the continued uncertainty, we just ran out of time and options. The clubs were united that now was the right time to bring the current season to a close." he added.

BBL also said that following the cancellation of the season, and based on multiple teams mathematically capable of winning, it was agreed upon that there will be no winner of the championship title in this season.

