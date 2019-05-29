Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

British Boxing Weekend: Anthony Joshua to Defend Three Titles Against Andy Ruiz

British Boxer Anthony Joshua is currently the holder of a unified world heavyweight championship.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 29, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
British Boxing Weekend: Anthony Joshua to Defend Three Titles Against Andy Ruiz
Anthony Joshua. (Getty Images)
Anthony Joshua, the British professional boxer who is currently a unified world heavyweight champion, holds three of the four major championships in boxing - the IBF title since 2016, the WBA (Super) title since 2017, and the WBO title since 2018. He will be defending his three world heavyweight title belts against Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jnr on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Here is a list of televised shows involving British boxers that will also be telecast over the weekend.

Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr, WBA 'Super', IBF, WBO & IBO world heavyweight titles: Anthony Joshua will defend his title at one of the greatest stages across the Atlantic. Anthony Joshua (22-0) makes his US debut against stand-in opponent Andy Ruiz Jr (32-1) at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Lukas Ndafoluma vs Liberty Muwaniwill, 10x3 middleweight contests on May 31: While it does not involve British boxers, the fight will be headlined by Namibia's Lukas Ndafoluma (15-2), 33, and Zimbabwe's Liberty Muwaniwill (4-3), 24, it will be broadcast by a British promoter, Steve Wood, the head of VIP Promotions and manager of Josh Warrington.

Jay Harris vs Angel Moreno, 12x3 EBU European flyweight title on June 1: Commonwealth flyweight champion Jay Harris (15-0), 28 from Swansea, will fight world title challenger Angel Moreno (19-3-2) from Madrid, at the Vale Sports Arena in Cardiff, live on ESPN+ and iFL TV.
