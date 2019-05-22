Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

British Open: Joshna Chinappa Enters Pre-Quarterfinals

Joshna Chinappa defeated Millie Tomlinson 12-10, 11-3, 11-9 to book her place in the pre-quarterfinal round of the British Open Squash.

PTI

Updated:May 22, 2019, 6:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
British Open: Joshna Chinappa Enters Pre-Quarterfinals
Joshna Chinappa will next face Sarah-Jane Perry in the next round. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Hull: A fighting Joshna Chinappa kept her hopes alive as the Indian entered the pre-quarterfinal round of the British Open Squash, a PSA World Tour Platinum event being held here.

Saurav Ghosal and Ramit Tandon have bowed out of the tournament, though.

Seeded 15 and down below in the draw, Joshna had a bye in the first round but did well in the next late on Tuesday when she downed English challenger girl Millie Tomlinson 12-10, 11-3, 11-9.

This is an event where some of the world's best players get to play and to progress is a big achievement. Joshna will face the sixth seeded Sarah-Jane Perry of England late on Thursday.

However, Ghosal met with an unexpected reverse after a bye in the first round, losing 11-9, 11-4, 7-11, 11-6 to fifth seeded Egyptian Karim Abdel Gawad.

Ramit was unlucky to confront the experienced James Willstrop in the very first round and lost 11-8, 11-8, 11-1.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram