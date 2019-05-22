English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
British Open: Joshna Chinappa Enters Pre-Quarterfinals
Joshna Chinappa defeated Millie Tomlinson 12-10, 11-3, 11-9 to book her place in the pre-quarterfinal round of the British Open Squash.
Joshna Chinappa will next face Sarah-Jane Perry in the next round. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Hull: A fighting Joshna Chinappa kept her hopes alive as the Indian entered the pre-quarterfinal round of the British Open Squash, a PSA World Tour Platinum event being held here.
Saurav Ghosal and Ramit Tandon have bowed out of the tournament, though.
Seeded 15 and down below in the draw, Joshna had a bye in the first round but did well in the next late on Tuesday when she downed English challenger girl Millie Tomlinson 12-10, 11-3, 11-9.
This is an event where some of the world's best players get to play and to progress is a big achievement. Joshna will face the sixth seeded Sarah-Jane Perry of England late on Thursday.
However, Ghosal met with an unexpected reverse after a bye in the first round, losing 11-9, 11-4, 7-11, 11-6 to fifth seeded Egyptian Karim Abdel Gawad.
Ramit was unlucky to confront the experienced James Willstrop in the very first round and lost 11-8, 11-8, 11-1.
