Brooks Koepka Grabs Top Spot in World Golf Ranking
United States golfer Brooks Koepka claimed the No. 1 spot in the World Golf Ranking released Monday, becoming 2018's fourth leader and the 23rd world No. 1 since the ranking began in 1986.
Koepka, 28, climbed two spots after winning the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges on Sunday, knocking his compatriot Dustin Johnson to world No. 2 and England's Justin Rose to No. 3, reports Efe.
This is the first time that the No.1 spot has been held at some point in the year by all of the top four golfers.
Further down the rankings, US golfer Ryan Palmer rocketed 36 positions to world No. 78 after finishing third in the CJ Cup.
"It's a dream come true," said Koepka. "I don't think I ever thought in my wildest dreams I'd be the best golfer in the world. It's amazing to go world number one with a win. I always wanted to earn my way to number one."
The current golf ranking and points are as follows:
1. Brooks Koepka (US) 10.35 average points
2. Dustin Johnson (US) 9.86
3. Justin Rose (England) 9.65
4. Justin Thomas (US) 9.04
5. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 7.01
6. Francesco Molinari (Italy) 6.78
7. Bryson DeChambeau (US) 6.76
8. Jon Rahm (Spain) 6.57
9. Rickie Fowler (US) 6.27
10. Jason Day (Australia) 6.19.
-
