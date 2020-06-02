OTHER-SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

CA vs TP Dream11 Team Prediction Women's Super Basketball League 2020, Cathay Life vs Taipower- Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

Representative Image (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Representative Image (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 Cathay Life vs Taipower will kick off at 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Share this:

Taipower (TP) will face table-toppers Cathay Life (CA) in the upcoming Women's Super Basketball League 2020 or WSBL 2020. The match will be placed at the Banqiao Stadium, Taiwan. The two sides met each other  in their last outing. Cathay Life thrashed Taipower with 93-53. CA will look to continue their unbeaten streak when they face their opponents from the last match. On the other side, bottom-placed Taipower will look to leave behind the bad memories and bounce back in the upcoming game.

The Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 Cathay Life vs Taipower will kick off at 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

 Women WSBL 2020 Dream11 CA vs TP Prediction, Cathay Life vs Taipower

 WSBL 2020 CA vs TP  Dream11 Prediction Ball Point Guard: Huang Fan-Shan

 WSBL 2020 CA vs TP  Dream11 Prediction Shooting Guard: Zheng Yi-Xiu

 WSBL 2020 CA vs TP  Dream11 Prediction Small Forward: Su-Yi Rou

 WSBL 2020 CA vs TP  Dream11 Prediction Power Forward: Lin Yu-Ting

WSBL 2020 CA vs TP  Dream11 Prediction Centre: Wei-An Chen

Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 Cathay Life Probable V vs Taipower:  Luo, Han, Zheng, Lin, Chen

Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 Taipower Probable V vs Cathay Life: Guo, Chen, Li, You, Wu,


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading