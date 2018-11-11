English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Carlsen & Caruana Draw Opening Game of World Chess Championship
The two young chess stars, both under 30, have one point each after drawing their opening two games of the tournament.
The second round of the 2018 World Chess Championship in London between three-time defending champion Magnus Carlsen and American Fabiano Caruana ended in a draw on Saturday.
Carlsen is seeking to cement his reputation as one of history's greatest chess players, while Caruana is another young star helping to return mass appeal to the highbrow game.
Chess has its own unique scoring system that awards the winner of each game one point, while a draw sees the contenders get half a point each.
The title goes to the first person to reach 6.5 points, with a rapid series of tiebreakers played in case the two are level after the first 12 games
They have an expected ten games left to play, scheduled until November 26.
