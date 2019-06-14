Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Caster Semenya Wins in Court Again; Claims was Denied Race Entry

The Supreme Court of Switzerland ruled in favour of Caster Semenya, as IAAF failed to have the testosterone rules immediately re-imposed on the sprinter.

Associated Press

Updated:June 14, 2019, 8:57 AM IST
Caster Semenya is Olympic 800-meter champion (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Lausanne: Caster Semenya has won another court decision in her battle to get track and field's testosterone regulations thrown out.

The Olympic 800-meter champion's lawyers say the IAAF, the governing body of athletics, has failed with an urgent request to Switzerland's supreme court to have the testosterone rules immediately re-imposed on Semenya.

The Swiss supreme court ruled earlier this month that the regulations should be temporarily suspended for Semenya, who has appealed against them.

That full appeal could take a year or more to be heard. Semenya has requested the rules be suspended throughout the appeal process, possibly allowing her to run at this year's world championships without taking testosterone suppressing medication.

The IAAF has until June 25 to respond to Semenya's request for a long-term suspension of the rules.

Semenya also claims she was denied entry to the 800-meter race at the Diamond League event in Rabat, Morocco this weekend despite the court order allowing her to run in her favored race again.

