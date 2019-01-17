English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBI Raid SAI Headquarters, Director Among 6 Arrested in Corruption Case
New Delhi: The CBI has taken into custody six people, including Sports Authority of India (SAI) director and three officials, in connection with a case of alleged corruption, officials said on Thursday.
The arrests were made during searches at the sports administrator's office in Delhi's Lodhi Road area, they said.
The probe agency has arrested Director Sports Authority of India S K Sharma, Junior Accounts Officer Harinder Prasad, Supervisor Lalit Jolly and UDC V K Sharma, besides private contractor Mandeep Ahuja and his employee Yunus, the officials said.
It is alleged that bills of Rs 19 lakh were pending to be cleared by the SAI officials for which a demand of three per cent was being made.
The Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI officials reached the SAI headquarters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium around 5 pm and sealed the entire premises, sources in the SAI said.
The search operation is still underway.
The source further said that the raid happened after SAI Director General Neelam Kapur took up the matter with the CBI.
"The matter came to light before SAI DG 6 months back after which she informed the sports minister. On the insistence of the minister the DG wrote to the CBI," the source said.
The accused staff was responsible for procuring all office stationeries and were dealing with tenders of all electronic equipment and furniture required for SAI offices.
The irregularities were going on in SAI for more than a year, the source said.
