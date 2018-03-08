CBSE Gives Special Dates for Shooter Anish Bhanwal's Examinations

One of India’s brightest young pistol shooter Anish Bhanwal is relieved after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) agreed to allot him special dates for three subjects for his class ten board exams as he is away representing the country in his first-ever senior World Cup in Mexico.Anish has been granted the special dates for the papers Hindi, Social Science and Mathematics. Bhanwal’s is the first such instance with the CBSE board who granted him this leeway due to his international calendar which includes the Mexico World Cup, Junior World Cup in Australia, the Commonwealth Games and Korea World Cup.The CBSE took this decision on the request of the Sports Authority of India, who made the request after Anish had approached them."The decision to re-schedule Anish's exam has been taken under the policy that has been formed by the sports ministry in collaboration with the CBSE. We have to nurture our young sportspersons and make sure they don't miss out on their education when they represent the country. The policy is made so that the sportspersons shouldn't have to choose between sports and studies," SAI’s Director General Neelam Kapur told TOI.CBSE chief Anita Karwal also confirmed that such a special arrangement had been made for the first time in the history of the board."Yes this is the first time and similar arrangements will be made in future also. We will consider cases which are directly recommended by the sports ministry," the CBSE Chief said.Currently in Mexico, Anish has already missed the Hindi paper which was on Tuesday, with the Social Science slotted for March 22nd and Mathematics for March 28th. The shooter who will return only after the Commonwealth Games in April, will write the three exams on immediately after that."He will return from the Commonwealth Games on April 15 and write the exams on April 16, 17 and 18, before taking off the Korea World Cup on the night of April 18," Anish's father Jagpal Bhanwal pointed out.