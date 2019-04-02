English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Chinese Boxer Trounces Stereotypes, Depression to Become 'Queen of the Ring'
Huang Wensi is among the growing number of women in China to take up professional boxing even though traditional stereotypes steer them away from such activities.
Huang Wensi, as a mother, is a rarity within the circle of professional female boxers. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Huang Wensi narrows her eyes and swings her fists towards her opponent, delivering a series of sharp punches before the referee finally separates the two, who have been duelling for seven rounds.
"I made it, my son!" screamed the 29-year-old as she danced in the ring before her rival, Thailand's Jarusiri Rongmuang, from whom she snatched away the Asia Female Continental Super Flyweight Championship gold belt at the match in Taipei.
The dreadlocks-wearing Huang is one of a small but growing number of women in China to embrace professional boxing, relishing its intense nature despite traditional stereotypes that steer women away from such activities.
As a mother, she is also a rarity within a small circle of professional female boxers and clinching her top title on her son's birthday last October made victory all the sweeter.
"A woman is not just limited to being a wife or mother in the house," said Huang, adding that her son, now aged 2-1/2, had jumped for joy during her video call to tell him of the win.
"I live for myself. This makes me truly happy. I hope there are more moms who could see this game. Besides living for family, you could also live for yourself."
Born in a small town in China's southern province of Guangdong, Huang started learning to box in 2002 after a coach spotted her potential at school. She joined a provincial team three years later, but retired in 2011, after an injury.
In 2015, she met the man who is now her husband and her son was born a year later. But after his birth, she suffered such severe depression that she was driven to contemplate suicide, she said.
That event spurred her comeback as a professional boxer, after spending a few years in gruelling practice to regain her physique and strength, said Huang, who also works as a teacher in the coastal city of Zhejiang.
"I knew that was my only way out."
After the victory, fans and friends surrounded Huang to celebrate her medal.
"Don't call me a king," she said. "Please call me the queen of the ring."
"I made it, my son!" screamed the 29-year-old as she danced in the ring before her rival, Thailand's Jarusiri Rongmuang, from whom she snatched away the Asia Female Continental Super Flyweight Championship gold belt at the match in Taipei.
The dreadlocks-wearing Huang is one of a small but growing number of women in China to embrace professional boxing, relishing its intense nature despite traditional stereotypes that steer women away from such activities.
As a mother, she is also a rarity within a small circle of professional female boxers and clinching her top title on her son's birthday last October made victory all the sweeter.
"A woman is not just limited to being a wife or mother in the house," said Huang, adding that her son, now aged 2-1/2, had jumped for joy during her video call to tell him of the win.
"I live for myself. This makes me truly happy. I hope there are more moms who could see this game. Besides living for family, you could also live for yourself."
Born in a small town in China's southern province of Guangdong, Huang started learning to box in 2002 after a coach spotted her potential at school. She joined a provincial team three years later, but retired in 2011, after an injury.
In 2015, she met the man who is now her husband and her son was born a year later. But after his birth, she suffered such severe depression that she was driven to contemplate suicide, she said.
That event spurred her comeback as a professional boxer, after spending a few years in gruelling practice to regain her physique and strength, said Huang, who also works as a teacher in the coastal city of Zhejiang.
"I knew that was my only way out."
After the victory, fans and friends surrounded Huang to celebrate her medal.
"Don't call me a king," she said. "Please call me the queen of the ring."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Trailer of Ajay Devgn's 'De De Pyaar De' Released, Alok Nath Makes a Smiling Comeback
- Arya Stark of 'Game of Thrones' Accidentally Revealed a Major Spoiler on Jimmy Fallon Show
- India Pulls Off Impressive Feat With EMISAT Launch Aboard ISRO’s PSLV-C45
- After Ugly Twitter Spat Over Article 370, Payal Rohatgi, Gauahar Khan Block Each Other
- Burger King Introduces the Impossible Whopper, Fools Customers Into Going Meatless
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results