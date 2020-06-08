OTHER-SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

BO vs UL Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 EWE Baskets vs Ratiopharm Ulm Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

Representative Image (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Representative Image (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 Crailsheim Merlins vs Bayern Munich will commence at 8:00 pm (IST).

Share this:

German BBL 2091-20 | Ratiopharm Ulm, who are riding high on confidence after defeating table toppers Bayern Munich in their last game, will face EWE Baskets in the upcoming season Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture. The Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 EWE Baskets (BO) vs Ratiopharm Ulm match will be played at the Audi Dome in Munich. Ulm are 9th on the standing with a total of 20 points next to their name. On the other hand, EWE Baskets have 26 points from 20 games. The Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 EWE Baskets vs Ulm will kick off at 12:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

This will be the first match for EWE Baskets since the German BBl 2019-20 league has returned post COVID-19 pandemic. The hosts will aim at producing a all-round performance when they step onto the turf.

BO vs UL Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 EWE Baskets vs Ulm Dream11  team

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 BO vs UL Dream11 Point Guard: Thomas Klepeisz

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 BO vs UL Dream11 Shooting Guard: Tyler Harvey

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 BO vs UL Dream11  Small Forward: Patrick Heckmann

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 BO vs UL Dream11 Power Forward: Nathan Booth

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 BO vs UL Dream11 Centre: Rashid Mahalbasic

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 EWE Baskets Probable vs Ratiopharm Ulm:  Jacob Hollatz, Robin Amaize, Richky Paulding, Nathan Boothe, Rashid Mahalbasic

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20  Ratiopharm Ulm Probable vs EWE Baskets: Thomas Klepeisz, Tyler Harvey, Patrick Heckmann, Andreas Obst, Gavin Schilling


Share this:
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading