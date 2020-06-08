BO vs UL Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 EWE Baskets vs Ratiopharm Ulm Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

German BBL 2091-20 | Ratiopharm Ulm, who are riding high on confidence after defeating table toppers Bayern Munich in their last game, will face EWE Baskets in the upcoming season Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture. The Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 EWE Baskets (BO) vs Ratiopharm Ulm match will be played at the Audi Dome in Munich. Ulm are 9th on the standing with a total of 20 points next to their name. On the other hand, EWE Baskets have 26 points from 20 games. The Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 EWE Baskets vs Ulm will kick off at 12:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

This will be the first match for EWE Baskets since the German BBl 2019-20 league has returned post COVID-19 pandemic. The hosts will aim at producing a all-round performance when they step onto the turf.

BO vs UL Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 EWE Baskets vs Ulm Dream11 team

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 BO vs UL Dream11 Point Guard: Thomas Klepeisz

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 BO vs UL Dream11 Shooting Guard: Tyler Harvey

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 BO vs UL Dream11 Small Forward: Patrick Heckmann

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 BO vs UL Dream11 Power Forward: Nathan Booth

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 BO vs UL Dream11 Centre: Rashid Mahalbasic

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 EWE Baskets Probable vs Ratiopharm Ulm: Jacob Hollatz, Robin Amaize, Richky Paulding, Nathan Boothe, Rashid Mahalbasic

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 Ratiopharm Ulm Probable vs EWE Baskets: Thomas Klepeisz, Tyler Harvey, Patrick Heckmann, Andreas Obst, Gavin Schilling