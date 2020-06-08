CM vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 Crailsheim Merlins vs Bayern Munich Playing V, BasketBall Fantasy Tips

German BBL 2091-20 | The Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 has returned with a bang with some of the nerve-shaking encounters and last minute surprises. Now, on Monday, in the Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 Crailsheim Merlins (CM) will roll out the carpet for rivals Bayern Munich (BAY). The Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 Crailsheim Merlins vs Bayern Munich match will be hosted at Audi Dome, Munich. Bayern Munich, in their last game, faced Ulm. BAY lost the game with a 95-85 scoreline. On the other hand, the hosts CM failed to prove their mettle against Gottingen. The full-time score was 89-78. Both teams will look at returning to winning ways whey they square off in today’s fixture. The Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 Crailsheim Merlins vs Bayern Munich will commence at 8:00 pm (IST).

Bayern Munich are leading the Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 standing with 19 wins from 21 outings. Their points stand at 38. Meanwhile, Crailsheim Merlins are 3rd with 30 points in their kitty. They have won 15 games so far in the German BBL 2019-20 league.

According to a report in ESPN, the organisers have asked all the players to wear electronic chips to help monitor their movements.

CM vs BAY Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 Crailsheim Merlins vs Bayern Munich Dream11 team

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 CM vs BAY Dream11 Point Guard: Dewayne Russell

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 CM vs BAY Dream11 Shooting Guard: Vladimir Lucic

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 CM vs BAY Dream11 Small Forward: Paul Zipser

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 CM vs BAY Dream11 Power Forward: Sebastian

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 CM vs BAY Dream11 Centre: Mathias

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 Crailsheim Merlins Probable vs Bayern Munich: Dewayne Rusell, Fabian, Maurice, Sebastian, Javontae

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich Probable vs Crailsheim Merlins: Vladimir Lucic, Paul Zipser, Petteri, Danilo, Mathias