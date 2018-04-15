Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 11 in Gold Coast, Highlights: As it Happened

Catch all the action from Day 11 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia through this live blog.



Newly-crowned world no 1 Kidambi Srikanth has begun his Gold hunt against Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei. Srikanth has won the first set against Lee by 21-19. Earlier, Saina Nehwal's aggression and intensity quite literally wilted PV Sindhu as she picked up the women's singles Commonwealth Games gold medal with exhilarating triumph in the final today. Saina, who led the head-to-head count 3-1 before the match, won 21-18 23-21 in the high-pressure match that lasted an hour. The triumph marked a remarkable end to her CWG campaign this edition. In a match that started on equal footing, Saina managed to dominate, bringing a rarely seen aggression to the court. The brute force of Sindhu's smashes was something that Saina found hard to deal with. On the other hand, Sindhu found it tough to adjust to the delicate placement of strokes of Saina, who took the pace off the shuttle by attacking the net. The strategy worked quite well for the London Olympics bronze-medallist and she raced to an 9-4 lead. As the gap widened, Saina's command on the baseline also improved. The two contrasting styles of the two shuttlers made for an exhilarating contest.



Apr 15, 2018 10:43 am (IST) India have eventually finished with two medals more than the last edition that was in Glasgow where India had 64 medals. What is nicer and more heart-warming stat with respect to medal tallies is that India have almost doubled the number of Golds from 2014. Glasgow saw India win 15 Golds, there have been 26 this time around.

Apr 15, 2018 10:42 am (IST) Right so that's that for India at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. India have finished with 66 medals in third spot. There have been 26 Golds, 20 Silvers and 20 Bronze medals at this edition for India.

Apr 15, 2018 10:36 am (IST) Badminton: Ellis and Langridge beat Satwik and Chirag 21-13, 21-16 to clinch Gold. India settle for Silver.

Apr 15, 2018 10:34 am (IST) Badminton: The Indians have made small adjustments to their game and the second game a tighter affair. But unforced errors at the net once again hurting India. England lead 19-16

Apr 15, 2018 10:28 am (IST) Badminton: Even though the Indian pair have had a better second game, the Gold here seems unlikely as the English are simply overpowering them with their smashes and better co-ordination. Satwik and Chirag look edgy. Score 14-10 to England

Apr 15, 2018 10:25 am (IST) Badminton: For the first time in the final, India have managed to stitch together some points on the bounce. They took 4 consecutive points to eat into the lead.

Apr 15, 2018 10:22 am (IST) Badminton: The English lead again at the half way mark in the second game. India looking down and out in this final. Score 11-5

Apr 15, 2018 10:19 am (IST) Badminton: Not looking very good for India as there seems to be a communication problem between Satwik and Chirag. The English are talking full advantage as they should.

Apr 15, 2018 10:17 am (IST) Badminton: Much better start in the second game for the Indians, neither duo have been able to race away with a lead. Score 4-3 to the English.

Apr 15, 2018 10:13 am (IST) Badminton: The English pair have taken the opening game 21-13. India's Chirag and Satwik have been disappointing with the amount errors in their game. But have managed to stay in the fight. Crucial second game coming up.

Apr 15, 2018 10:10 am (IST) Badminton: Things are not looking very promising for the Indian duo who have had their defenses torn apart. Coach Gopichand will not be happy with a tame surrender like this in the first game.

Apr 15, 2018 10:08 am (IST) Badminton: The English pair looking more composed than the Indians who have had a few torrid unforced errors. The English lead by 5 points and definitely have the upper hand in the final.

Apr 15, 2018 10:04 am (IST) Badminton: Both coaches giving their players quick instructions.

Apr 15, 2018 10:04 am (IST) Badminton: At the break in the first game, the English lead 11-7 and are looking to consolidate on that. The Indian boys will need to bring out the aggression in them and get a move on.

Apr 15, 2018 10:03 am (IST) Badminton: Both teams are being very watchful. The first smash of the final has come after, believe it or not, 15 points.

Apr 15, 2018 10:00 am (IST) Badminton: This is final badminton event for this edition of the Commonwealth Games. The English have taken a quick lead, but the Indian pairing are not far behind. Tight first game in progress.

Apr 15, 2018 9:57 am (IST) Badminton: India have a chance to add another Gold to their tally as the Men's doubles final has begun with Satwik and Chirag playing the English pairing of Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge.

Apr 15, 2018 8:40 am (IST) India have managed a total of 65 medals so far in this edition of the Commonwealth Games, which is the second highest behind the 2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games. Also, India has now 500 medals in the Commonwealth Games - Srikanth brought it up with his silver.

Apr 15, 2018 8:26 am (IST) Squash: India’s Dipika Pallikal/Joshna Chinappa have lost their Gold medal match against the New Zealand pairing of Joelle King/Amanda Landers-Murphy 11-9, 11-8.

Apr 15, 2018 8:24 am (IST) With this Gold, Lee Chong Wei remains unbeaten in the Commonwealth Games Badminton Men's Singles event. He won the Gold in 2006, 2010, missed the 2014 edition due to injury and has won 2018.

Apr 15, 2018 8:21 am (IST) Badminton: It's all over. Kidambi Srikanth has to settle for Silver as Lee Chong Wei brought his A game to the fore for the Gold medal match. Lee Chong Wei won 19-21, 21-14, 21-14.

Apr 15, 2018 8:18 am (IST) Badminton: Lee Chong Wei is on Gold medal point. An unforced error from the new World Number 1 helping him get that.

Apr 15, 2018 8:17 am (IST) Badminton: Srikanth is not giving up at all even though he is being dominated but each smash is getting another stronger smash as a response. Lee Chong Wei is on the brink of Gold.

Apr 15, 2018 8:15 am (IST) Badminton: Kidambi is throwing himself around the court to help his cause after some bad judgment. But overall this has been an exhibition of badminton. Possibly the best way to end the Men's singles competition. Lee Chong Wei leads 17-10

Apr 15, 2018 8:12 am (IST) Badminton: World Number 1 Kidambi is trying his best to keep up with Lee Chong Wei. But the Malaysian has a 15-8 lead in the decider. Srikanth has to pull something out of the hat soon, or else it's curtains as his opponent is in full control.

Apr 15, 2018 8:11 am (IST) Badminton: Stunning display of attacking play by the legendary Lee Chong Wei. Kidambi is being taught some very important lessons in the game from the senior pro.

Apr 15, 2018 8:09 am (IST) Badminton: At the break in the third game of the final, Lee Chong Wei leads 11-5 in the decider. The Malaysian has found an extra gear, and Kidambi seems frustrated.

Apr 15, 2018 8:06 am (IST) Badminton: Lee Chong Wei is looking the champion that he is known to be. In the zone and one can see he is up for it. Hang on as things heat up even more in this Gold medal match-up.