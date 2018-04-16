Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 11 in Gold Coast, Highlights: India Finish Third With 26 Golds

Read More

Catch all the action from Day 11 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 (CWG) in Gold Coast, Australia through this live blog.Newly-crowned world no 1 Kidambi Srikanth has begun his Gold hunt against Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei. Srikanth has won the first set against Lee by 21-19. Earlier, Saina Nehwal's aggression and intensity quite literally wilted PV Sindhu as she picked up the women's singles Commonwealth Games gold medal with exhilarating triumph in the final today. Saina, who led the head-to-head count 3-1 before the match, won 21-18 23-21 in the high-pressure match that lasted an hour. The triumph marked a remarkable end to her CWG campaign this edition. In a match that started on equal footing, Saina managed to dominate, bringing a rarely seen aggression to the court. The brute force of Sindhu's smashes was something that Saina found hard to deal with. On the other hand, Sindhu found it tough to adjust to the delicate placement of strokes of Saina, who took the pace off the shuttle by attacking the net. The strategy worked quite well for the London Olympics bronze-medallist and she raced to an 9-4 lead. As the gap widened, Saina's command on the baseline also improved. The two contrasting styles of the two shuttlers made for an exhilarating contest.