Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 11 in Gold Coast, Highlights: India Finish Third With 26 Golds

India have eventually finished with two medals more than the last edition that was in Glasgow where India had 64 medals. What is nicer and more heart-warming stat with respect to medal tallies is that India have almost doubled the number of Golds from 2014. Glasgow saw India win 15 Golds, there have been 26 this time around.
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Catch all the action from Day 11 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 (CWG) in Gold Coast, Australia through this live blog.
Newly-crowned world no 1 Kidambi Srikanth has begun his Gold hunt against Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei. Srikanth has won the first set against Lee by 21-19. Earlier, Saina Nehwal's aggression and intensity quite literally wilted PV Sindhu as she picked up the women's singles Commonwealth Games gold medal with exhilarating triumph in the final today. Saina, who led the head-to-head count 3-1 before the match, won 21-18 23-21 in the high-pressure match that lasted an hour. The triumph marked a remarkable end to her CWG campaign this edition. In a match that started on equal footing, Saina managed to dominate, bringing a rarely seen aggression to the court. The brute force of Sindhu's smashes was something that Saina found hard to deal with. On the other hand, Sindhu found it tough to adjust to the delicate placement of strokes of Saina, who took the pace off the shuttle by attacking the net. The strategy worked quite well for the London Olympics bronze-medallist and she raced to an 9-4 lead. As the gap widened, Saina's command on the baseline also improved. The two contrasting styles of the two shuttlers made for an exhilarating contest.
Newly-crowned world no 1 Kidambi Srikanth has begun his Gold hunt against Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei. Srikanth has won the first set against Lee by 21-19. Earlier, Saina Nehwal's aggression and intensity quite literally wilted PV Sindhu as she picked up the women's singles Commonwealth Games gold medal with exhilarating triumph in the final today. Saina, who led the head-to-head count 3-1 before the match, won 21-18 23-21 in the high-pressure match that lasted an hour. The triumph marked a remarkable end to her CWG campaign this edition. In a match that started on equal footing, Saina managed to dominate, bringing a rarely seen aggression to the court. The brute force of Sindhu's smashes was something that Saina found hard to deal with. On the other hand, Sindhu found it tough to adjust to the delicate placement of strokes of Saina, who took the pace off the shuttle by attacking the net. The strategy worked quite well for the London Olympics bronze-medallist and she raced to an 9-4 lead. As the gap widened, Saina's command on the baseline also improved. The two contrasting styles of the two shuttlers made for an exhilarating contest.
Read More
April 15, 2018
(Image: Twitter)
Catch all the action from Day 11 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 (CWG) in Gold Coast, Australia through this live blog.
Newly-crowned world no 1 Kidambi Srikanth has begun his Gold hunt against Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei. Srikanth has won the first set against Lee by 21-19. Earlier, Saina Nehwal's aggression and intensity quite literally wilted PV Sindhu as she picked up the women's singles Commonwealth Games gold medal with exhilarating triumph in the final today. Saina, who led the head-to-head count 3-1 before the match, won 21-18 23-21 in the high-pressure match that lasted an hour. The triumph marked a remarkable end to her CWG campaign this edition. In a match that started on equal footing, Saina managed to dominate, bringing a rarely seen aggression to the court. The brute force of Sindhu's smashes was something that Saina found hard to deal with. On the other hand, Sindhu found it tough to adjust to the delicate placement of strokes of Saina, who took the pace off the shuttle by attacking the net. The strategy worked quite well for the London Olympics bronze-medallist and she raced to an 9-4 lead. As the gap widened, Saina's command on the baseline also improved. The two contrasting styles of the two shuttlers made for an exhilarating contest.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Newly-crowned world no 1 Kidambi Srikanth has begun his Gold hunt against Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei. Srikanth has won the first set against Lee by 21-19. Earlier, Saina Nehwal's aggression and intensity quite literally wilted PV Sindhu as she picked up the women's singles Commonwealth Games gold medal with exhilarating triumph in the final today. Saina, who led the head-to-head count 3-1 before the match, won 21-18 23-21 in the high-pressure match that lasted an hour. The triumph marked a remarkable end to her CWG campaign this edition. In a match that started on equal footing, Saina managed to dominate, bringing a rarely seen aggression to the court. The brute force of Sindhu's smashes was something that Saina found hard to deal with. On the other hand, Sindhu found it tough to adjust to the delicate placement of strokes of Saina, who took the pace off the shuttle by attacking the net. The strategy worked quite well for the London Olympics bronze-medallist and she raced to an 9-4 lead. As the gap widened, Saina's command on the baseline also improved. The two contrasting styles of the two shuttlers made for an exhilarating contest.
Stay tuned for live updates:
-
16 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League KKR vs DD 200/920.0 overs 129/1014.2 oversKolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Daredevils by 71 runs
-
15 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs CSK 197/720.0 overs 193/520.0 oversKings XI Punjab beat Chennai Super Kings by 4 runs
-
15 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League RR vs RCB 217/420.0 overs 198/620.0 oversRajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs
-
14 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League KKR vs SRH 138/820.0 overs 139/519.0 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
-
14 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League MI vs DD 194/720.0 overs 195/320.0 oversDelhi Daredevils beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets