Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 4 in Gold Coast, Highlights: Indian Paddlers Beat Singapore to Take Gold

Welcome to the live blog of Day 4 of CWG 2018. After Punam Yadav, Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu, Ravi Kumar, Vikas Thakur and Mary Kom brought in the medals on the fourth day in the first half, it's time for Mouma Das and co, in the women's Table Tennis final to go for another Gold, India's 7th at this point in time, against Singapore.



The Indian contingent is keeping up the golden run with shooter Manu Bhaker bagging India’s first shooting gold in 10m air pistol event. Heena Sidhu bagged the Silver in the same category. Earlier, weightlifter Punam Yadav notched up a Gold medal in women’s 69 kg category. India’s medal tally is now up to nine medals, including six gold medals.



Day 3 Highlights: Undeterred by niggles and lack of proper physiotherapic care, Indian weightlifters delivered two more gold medals for the country on Saturday, while shuttlers and boxers remained unbeaten to make up for the hockey team's sloppy draw against Pakistan on day 3 of the 21st Commonwealth Games here.



India now have four gold, a silver and a bronze in the event, leaving them fourth on the overall tally. Hosts Australia top the charts with a whopping 57 medals -- 20 gold, 17 silver and 20 bronze.



India's two gold medals came through Sathish Sivalingam (77kg) and Venkat Rahul Ragala (85kg), both of whom were not 100 per cent fit owing to respective thigh and knee injuries but still managed to keep ahead of the competition.



The 25-year-old Sathish, the defending champion, lifted a total of 317kg (114kg+173kg) and was so ahead of competition that he forfeited his final clean and jerk lift. "I had no hopes of winning a medal after I injured my thighs during the national championships while attempting 194kg in clean and jerk. It's a quadriceps problem, even now I am competing at less than ideal fitness but I am glad that was enough to get me a gold," Sathish said.



The 21-year-old Rahul, who is a Commonwealth Championships gold-medallist, lifted a total of 338kg (151kg+187kg) to finish on top. "I had been weakened by a knee injury during the Commonwealth Championships last year. But the coaches supported me immensely to get this medal. I haven't been able to train that well," he said.



Their performances despite fitness issues once again highlighted the desperate need for a physiotherapist in the competition area.



Accreditation issues have denied physio Aakrant Saxena access to the lifters in the competition area, forcing him to work with them on the sidelines. The Indians bossed the badminton court as well and remained unbeaten en route confirming a semifinal berth. The team at the receiving end of the top seeds' ferocity was Mauritius, blanked 3-0 by Saina Nehwal and Co. in yet another clinical takedown.



Up next for them is Singapore in the semifinals on Sunday. Such has been their dominance that the ruling out of top star and captain, PV Sindhu from the competition, owing to an ankle injury, has had no impact on their fortunes.



Sindhu is, however, likely to return to action for her women's singles campaign which gets underway on April 11. The boxers' rampaging run also continued unabated as the veteran duo of L Sarita Devi (60kg) and Manoj Kumar (59kg) advanced to the quarterfinals along with Commonwealth Games debutant Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg).



However, the men's hockey team was a disappointment in its clash against arch-rival Pakistan. After leading 2-1 for 59 minutes, the Indians let in a penalty corner in the final seven seconds to end up with shared honours against a decidedly weaker opponent.



"Today, I didn't recognise the team I have been coaching for the last five months," a livid India coach Sjoerd Marijne said after the pool B match. Away from the spotlight, both the men's and women's table tennis teams entered the semifinals. Both the teams were up against Malaysia in their respective ties and came out trumps with identical 3-0 margins.



However, as was expected, the Indians competing in swimming, gymnastics and cycling could not throw up any medal surprises and remained in the lower ranks of their respective competitions.



National champion swimmer Sajan Prakash made the finals of 200m butterfly but ended 8th.

Apr 8, 2018 5:29 pm (IST) And the Indian women paddlers have created history of sorts. This is their first medal in the event since Delhi 2010. India had finished fourth in the last edition at Glasgow.

Apr 8, 2018 5:14 pm (IST) Table Tennis: In match 4, Manika Batra leads her Singaporean opponent 2-0. If India wins this match, India will seal the gold medal too.

Apr 8, 2018 4:57 pm (IST) Basketball: Elsewhere, it's a close encounter between India and Scotland. The latter lead 35-37. Indian basketball teams, men and women, haven't had the best of times as the have lost all their games till now.

Apr 8, 2018 4:54 pm (IST) Table Tennis: In the doubles game, Patkar and Das are on the verge of winning the match against Singaporean girls. The Indian girls are 2-1 up. This is a good chance for India tp pocket another gold medal.

Apr 8, 2018 4:43 pm (IST) Hockey: This was India's second match of the Games. They drew the first one 2-2 against Pakistan and have now beaten Wales 4-3. Both the men's and women's hockey teams have won their respective matches today.

Apr 8, 2018 4:42 pm (IST) Hockey: India have scraped through and managed to beat World number 24 Wales 4-3. Three goals were scored in the final minutes with both sides in a position to take the win before SV Sunil saved India the blushes.

Apr 8, 2018 4:39 pm (IST) Hockey: SV Sunil has scored and India are leading 4-3 against Wales with minutes left to go in the game. Marijne will be praying that Mandeep and co can hold on.

Apr 8, 2018 4:37 pm (IST) Table Tennis: In the doubles game, Patkar and Das have pulled things up after they comprehensively won the first two games of the tie. They are on track to beat Zhou and Yu's pairing in straight games and take a 2-1 lead in the Gold medal tie.

Apr 8, 2018 4:31 pm (IST) Hockey: And once again Gareth Furlong has equalised for Wales through another penalty corner goal. India and Wales are all level at 3-3. Can India clinch a winner or will they settle for a second consecutive draw and some more harsh words from the coach Marijne.

Apr 8, 2018 4:29 pm (IST) Hockey: Harmanpreet has found the back of the net from a penalty corner and India lead Wales 3-2 with minutes left to the final hooter. This has come after a flurry of penalty corners for India were saved by Wales.

Apr 8, 2018 4:20 pm (IST) Table Tennis: Time for doubles in the Gold Medal match up. Mouma Das and Madhurika Patkar are taking on Mengyu Yu and Yihan Zhou. It's all square at 1-1 and both sides are giving it their all in the hunt for the Gold.

Apr 8, 2018 4:15 pm (IST) Table Tennis: It's all square in the five match Gold medal contest between India and Singapore. Madhuika Patkar has lost to Mengyu Yu in straight games (13-11, 11-2, 11-6).

Apr 8, 2018 4:12 pm (IST) Hockey: India concede a second goal as Gareth Furlong's shot is deflected of a defender before going in just before the end of the third quarter. Wales have equalised for a second time today and with one quarter left, India need to pull up their socks to get a positive result. Two consecutive draws will not impress the coach.

Apr 8, 2018 4:08 pm (IST) Table Tennis: Patkar is not having a good game in the final, as she lost the second game 11-2 to Mengyu Yu. If Singapore can win this game the Gold Medal tie will be at level pegging and the pressure will be on India.

Apr 8, 2018 4:05 pm (IST) Hockey: Half way through the third quarter and India are threatening in attack though they are also letting Wales play their game. Scores are still 2-1 and India will hope there are no late shocks.

Apr 8, 2018 4:00 pm (IST) Table Tennis: Madhurika Patkar who is playing the second match of the five against Mengyu Yu has lost the first game 13-11. India lead the tie against Singapore 1-0

Apr 8, 2018 3:50 pm (IST) Table tennis: India’s Manika Batra has pulled off a major result in the final. She beat World No. 4 Tianwei Feng of Singapore 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7 in Women's Team Gold Medal match. Manika Batra is ranked World number 58 whereas Tianwei Feng is the World Number 4.

Apr 8, 2018 3:44 pm (IST) Weightlifting: Seema has not been able to complete the 108kg lift, and with a score of 189kgs she is slipping from the medal spots in the 75kg category event.

Apr 8, 2018 3:41 pm (IST) Hockey: India have taken the lead once again just before half time. Goal mouth melee has seen Mandeep in the right place at the right time to stab it in and make it 2-1 against Wales. The Welsh, who initially saved the goal before the melee had asked for a referral on the goal which they lost.

Apr 8, 2018 3:39 pm (IST) Weightlifting: India's Seema is currently leading the pack in the 75kg category after her second attempt of 105kg went well in the Clean and Jerk round. Her next lift will be 108kg, and she has a total score of 189kg currently.

Apr 8, 2018 3:37 pm (IST) Table Tennis: Feng and Batra are battling out and matching each other step by step. It's 2-2 after the end of four games in the first of five matches of the Gold Medal match up.

Apr 8, 2018 3:27 pm (IST) Hockey: Almost immediately after that India goal, Wales have struck back through a Penalty Corner and they have scored. India and Wales back at level pegging. Score 1-1 after Gareth Furlong scores.

Apr 8, 2018 3:25 pm (IST) Hockey: Early in the second half, SV Sunil and Dilpreet Singh have combined together again and India have taken the lead against Wales. India lead 1-0.

Apr 8, 2018 3:20 pm (IST) Hockey: End of the first quarter in the India Wales match. Neither side have attacked well and there have been no goals so far. India need to win this game after having been held to a draw by Pakistan in the last match.

Apr 8, 2018 3:17 pm (IST) Table Tennis: Manika Batra is playing the World no. 4 Tianwei Feng and it's 1 game all with both players matching each other point for point in the deciding game. Tight final in progress.

Apr 8, 2018 3:16 pm (IST) Hockey: Ten minutes into the game, neither India or Wales have managed to find the back of the net. India are looking shaky in attack and that is not something they need at this moment.

Apr 8, 2018 3:04 pm (IST) Alongside Table tennis, the Indian men's hockey team are in action too right now and they are playing Wales. India were held to a 2-2 draw against Pakistan in their first match. India conceded a goal late on and must iron out these flaws today. Earlier, the Indian women beat English women.

Apr 8, 2018 2:58 pm (IST) Table Tennis: Time for India's Gold Medal match against Singapore. Manika Batra will take on Tianwei Feng in the first match of the scheduled five.

Apr 8, 2018 2:54 pm (IST) Boxing: India’s Lovlina Borgohain has lost to Sandy Ryan 3-2 in the 69kg. This means that Mary Kom will be the only one with a Boxing medal. This is also the first loss for an Indian boxer at the Games.