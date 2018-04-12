Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 8: Sushil Kumar, Rahul Aware Win Golds, Silver for Seema Punia

On Day 8 of the 2018 CWG, India's first Gold medal came from the Wrestling mat where Rahul Aware beat Steven Takahashi in the final of the Men's 57kg freestyle wrestling event. After that, the legendary Sushil Kumar took centrestage and absolutely stormed away with the second Gold medal for the day. Before him, Tejaswini Sawant added Silver in the Women's 50m Prone final. Wrestler Babita Kumari also bagged Silver, while Kiran came away with Bronze. Outside the CWG, India's Kidambi Srikanth has become World Number 1.



Day 7 round-up:India dominated the range and the ring as Shreyasi Singh's double trap gold shored up the medal tally while the entire men's Indian boxing contingent made the semifinals to be assured of podium finishes in an unprecedented performance on day 7 of the 21st Commonwealth Games, here on Wednesday.



On the overall medal tally, India held on the third position with 12 gold, four silver and eight bronze medals for a total of 24 so far. This number is expected to jump substantially once the wrestlers begin their campaign tomorrow and the boxing medals are finalised in the next two days.



The Belmont Shooting Centre in Brisbane continued to be a happy hunting ground for Indian shooters and for a fourth successive day the country had a medal to celebrate. Shreyasi, a silver-medallist from the 2014 edition, beat Australia's Emma Cox in a shoot-off to improve the colour of her medal from the last time.



"This is the highest medal of my career, right up there. It is also very special because shooting is not going to be a part of the Commonwealth Games in 2022," said the 26-year-old.



"It would be the one to cherish for a very long time," she added.



There were a couple of bronze-medallists as well in Om Mitharval (50m pistol) and Ankur Mittal (men's double trap). And some disappointment too as 10m air pistol gold-medallist Jitu Rai signed off 8th in the 50m pistol final.



From the range to the Oxenford Studios and it only got better for India. All eight of the male Indian boxers entered the semifinals, while the redoubtable M C Mary Kom (48kg) entered the final.



"It was difficult in the sense that this girl would just not come to me. I had to be careful because she was perhaps waiting for me to let my guard down," Mary Kom said of her defensive opponent, Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku of Sri Lanka.



Gaurav Solanki (52kg), Vikas Krishan (75kg) and Manish Kaushik (60kg) joined Manoj Kumar (69kg), Satish kumar (+91kg), Amit Panghal (49kg), Naman Tanwar (91kg) and Mohammed Husammuddin (56kg) in the semis, making for a very happy Indian boxing contingent, shepherded by Swedish coach Santiago Nieva.



There was good news from the hockey arena as well with India beating England in their final pool B clash to set up a semifinal with New Zealand. The spark that had been missing so far from their campaign was rediscovered to an extent and coach Sjoerd Marijne said he could finally recognize his team again.



On the badminton court, the stars of the mixed team's gold medal winning campaign began their singles run and with easy opponents in opening rounds and the likes of P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and K Srikanth hardly took less than 20 minutes each to move into the pre-quarters.



Most of the table tennis and squash players made their way into pre-quarters of their respective individual and doubles events. In squash, the spotlight is on defending gold medallists Joshna Chinnappa and Dipika Pallikal, who won their opening match today.



There was disappointment in the athletics arena where high jump hope Tejaswin Shankar ended up sixth after fouling all his attempts at 2.27m even though his personal best stands at 2.28m.



It's the first time I am experiencing something like this. I still have a lot of big competitions coming up this year. The biggest positive is that I could hold my nerve against these big competitors. I realised they are people like me, they are not gods, Shankar said later.



Also finishing sixth was Hima Das, but in the 400m women's race. She could, however, take solace from the fact that she achieved a personal best of 51.32sec.

Apr 12, 2018 6:11 pm (IST) Hockey: Indian women's team crash out of the competition after they lost out to Australia in tense semi-final clash. One of the favourites for the title, Australia, edged India out 1-0 in the last four.

Apr 12, 2018 5:56 pm (IST) Hockey: The fourth quarter of the women's semi-final is underway and the Indian team is still trailing by 1 goal to nil. The eves will look to pull off a miracle against one of the favorites for the title.

Apr 12, 2018 5:43 pm (IST) Hockey: Indian women's team are trailing 0-1 to Australia and we are more than half-way through to the third quarter in this crunch semi-final. Let's see if India will be overturn this deficit.

Apr 12, 2018 5:17 pm (IST) Table Tennis: Paddler Mouma Das has crashed out of the competition after she lost to Singapore's Mengyu Yu in the last eight. Mouma lost 1-4 to her Singapore counterpart.

Apr 12, 2018 5:06 pm (IST) Discus Throw: Seema Punia wins the silver medal while Navjeet Dhillon clinches bronze in discus throw final. Dani Stevens of Australia clinches gold. Great stuff by the two Indian athletes. Punia's highest throw was 60.41 while Dhillon highest out of 6 attempt was 57.43 which he got in her final attempt.

Apr 12, 2018 4:43 pm (IST) Discus Throw: Seema Punia starts off well and takes the second spot after her first attempt in the final. Seems throws a stunning 60.41 to be one spot behind the leader thus far.

Apr 12, 2018 4:27 pm (IST) Table Tennis: Manika Batra continues her glorious run of form in Gold Coast and enters the last four of the women's singles. The 22-year old paddler thumped her Singapore counterpart Yihan Zhou 4-1 to progress into the semis.

Apr 12, 2018 3:38 pm (IST) Long jump finals: India's Neena Nellickal has jumped 5.90, while the leader has jumped 6.84 so far.

Apr 12, 2018 3:31 pm (IST) Table tennis: India's Manika Batra is playing her quarter-final against Yihan Zhou of Singapore. Mouma Das vs Mengyu Yu will be next.

Apr 12, 2018 3:30 pm (IST) Athletics: In the Women’s Long jump finals, India’s Nayana James and Neena Nellickal are among the 12 as they look to add to the medals tally and bring the first medal from track and field so far.

Apr 12, 2018 3:28 pm (IST) Nothing more precious than life. Winning gold for the 3rd time is indeed a proud moment for all of us but this is my tribute to those innocent kids who have lost their lives in an accident in #HimachalPradesh #CWG2018 pic.twitter.com/XAa6exYhEY — Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) April 12, 2018

Apr 12, 2018 3:24 pm (IST) Purnima Hembram's best attempt at shot put in Heptathlon was above 11.75m which is still less than her PB of 11.93m. She collected 645 points from that round to take her points tally to 2565 points from three events.

Apr 12, 2018 3:13 pm (IST) Badminton: In the Men’s doubles, Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty have beaten Aatish Lubah/Christopher Paul 21-8, 21-12 to qualify for the Quarter-finals.

Apr 12, 2018 3:08 pm (IST) Badminton: Indian ace Saina Nehwal has progressed to the quarterfinal after Jessica Li, her opponent retired early in the second game. Saina won the first game 21-4 and was leading the second game 2-0.

Apr 12, 2018 3:06 pm (IST) Squash: In the Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal, India’s Joshna Chinappa/Harinder Sandhu have lost to Joelle King/Paul Coll 10-11/10-11.

Apr 12, 2018 3:04 pm (IST) Table tennis: Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shetty beat Paul McCreery/Ashely Robinson 11-4, 12-10, 11-9 in the Round of 16 tie.

Apr 12, 2018 3:02 pm (IST) Table tennis: In Men's doubles Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan have beaten their Sri Lankan opponents Buwaneka Mudiyanselage Jayasingha/ Imesh Ranasingha 11-3, 11-4, 12-10 in the Round of 16.

Apr 12, 2018 3:00 pm (IST) Squash: The mixed doubles pairing of Dipika Pallikal and Sourav Ghosal beat the Welsh duo Peter Creed and Tesni Evans 11-8, 11-10 in the quarter-finals.

Apr 12, 2018 2:40 pm (IST) Proud moment. With love & blessings of fellow Indians I have Won Gold for 3rd time in #CommonwealthGames2018 .This award is a tribute to my parents, my guru Satpal Ji & @yogrishiramdev ji and kids who passed away in #HimachalPradesh bus accident #Jaihind #CWG2018 — Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) April 12, 2018

Apr 12, 2018 2:29 pm (IST) This Gold medal marks a big comeback for Sushil Kumar, for whom this is the first major bit of competition since the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Apr 12, 2018 2:23 pm (IST) Congratulations 🎊@WrestlerSushil phelwan ji for winning gold🥇. U are an inspiration 💪🏼 — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) April 12, 2018

Apr 12, 2018 2:20 pm (IST) While we celebrate the success on the wrestling mat, there is good news from table tennis, where Mouma Das and Manika Batra came back strongly from an one-game deficit to prevail over the English pair of Tin-Tin Ho and Maria Tsaptsinos 3-1 (12-14, 11-3, 11-7, 11-6). In another quarter-final, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe had a comfortable 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 14-12) over Canada's Alicia Cote and Mo Zhang.

Apr 12, 2018 2:11 pm (IST) 34 year old Sushil Kumar took only 80 seconds to complete the bout.

Apr 12, 2018 2:08 pm (IST) Wrestling: Sushil Kumar's Gold makes it four medals in the sport, of which two have been Gold while there has also been one Silver and one Bronze from the mat today. This is Sushil's third consecutive Commonwealth Games Gold medal.

Apr 12, 2018 2:07 pm (IST) Sushil has begun the final in excellent manner, his technical superiority is seeing him get the better of the opponent. And he has raced away to a 10-0 lead.

Apr 12, 2018 2:02 pm (IST) Wrestling: India's Sushil Kumar's time has come. He is fighting Johannes Botha for the Gold medal in the Men's 74kg freestyle event final.

Apr 12, 2018 1:53 pm (IST) There is one more bout before the Sushil Kumar Gold medal match. Not too long to go, for hopefully another Gold medal.