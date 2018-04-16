English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Commonwealth Games 2018: India's Memorable Moments from Gold Coast
The 200 plus strong contingent returned with a total of 66 medals which included 26 Golds, 20 Silvers and 20 Bronze medals.
Indian athletes at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Games
At the recently completed 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, India produced some scintillating moments of sporting excellence. Like the case is with sport, not every good performance was rewarded with a medal or a win, but none fortunately went unnoticed.
The 200 plus strong contingent returned with a total of 66 medals which included 26 Golds, 20 Silvers and 20 Bronze medals.
Here’s a recap of the fortnight with the spotlight on the ten standout moments according News18Sports’.
1. Manika Batra’s Twin Gold Medal-winning Performance
For Indian table tennis, especially the women’s teams winning a Gold in the team and the singles event has been among the toughest things. 22-year old Manika Batra changed all that; beginning with the mother of all upsets Yihan Zhou of Singapore in the team event. That win led to the dismantling of the defending champions Singapore, which set the tone for some scintillating performances. Batra, who dropped out of college to take up the sport, further justified the decision when she beat Mengyu Yu in straight sets, 11-7, 11-6, 11-2, 11-7 to clinch India’s first ever Women’s singles Gold medal.
2. Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Gold
The young Neeraj Chopra who has been spending hours training in Germany and with the legendary Uwe Hohn burst onto the spotlight in 2016 when he won Gold at the junior World Championships (U20). Since then his rise has been rapid, and the efforts paid rich dividend he threw 86.47m to clinch India’s maiden Javelin Gold medal at the senior level, a target he had set himself before embarking on the journey Down Under. Expected or not, this will always remain a moment to savour in Indian sport.
3. Mohammad Anas’ Men’s 400m Final
Mohammad Anas was expected to do well in Gold Coast but when he qualified for the final as one of the fastest in the field, it raised hopes of a Milkha Singh-like performance from 1958. Anas, ran his heart out in the final but would miss the podium by a whisker. The man who only wanted some rest after his lung busting run in the final, for now, has his eyes set on the Asian Games podium. Not the Milkha Singh moment he would’ve liked but that’s a feather in his hat he will enjoying protecting.
4. Hima Das Qualifies for Women’s 400m Final
18-year old Hima Das was not expected to initially stunned everyone by making the cut for the Games. Clearly the expectations were low and her qualifying for the final as the seventh fastest by bettering her personal best spoke of the potential and desire that Indian athletics has been in need of. She finished sixth in the final – an extremely positive result by any standards for a rookie.
5. All Indian Wrestlers Return with Medals
At the 2018 Commonwealth Games, 12 India’s wrestlers, led by Sushil Kumar returned with a total of five Gold medals, three Silver medals and four Bronze medals. The medal rush kick started with Babita Kumari in the Women’s 53kg, and was capped off in a matter of 80 seconds by the legendary Sushil Kumar.
6. Saina Nehwal Defeating PV Sindhu Women’s Singles Final
On any given day, a Saina Nehwal vs PV Sindhu match generates a great amount of interest, and rightly so as they are among the top shuttlers in the world. The rivalry has been a well-documented one over the years, and as Saina beat Sindhu 21-18, 23-21 it showed that her hunger was very much alive. Saina’s medal worked as a perfect response to the controversy regarding her father at the onset of the Games and meant she created history by becoming the first Indian to clinch two consecutive Golds in the badminton singles event.
7. Manu Bhaker Smashes Games Record at the age of 16
At a time when most are preparing for their board exams, India’s Manu Bhaker was busy creating ripples in the world of shooting. First in the junior World Cup, before taking that form to the senior level in Australia. Bhaker, who in her initial years played tennis and did a bit of boxing, winning medals too, shot down the Games record in the final of the 10m Air Pistol event leaving her compatriot and senior pro Heena Sidhu well behind. Bhaker, her parents say never returned from competition empty-handed.
8. Mary Kom and Sushil Kumar Show Old is Gold
The legends of boxing and wrestling in India had a point to prove. Would they have the wherewithal to dominate after such lengthy spells out? Sushil had not wrestled in proper competition since 2014, and Mary Kom, a mother and politician did not have age on her side. But both, technically brilliant that they are came away with top prize with commanding performances. For Mary, a CWG medal was missing from the kitty, while Sushil answered his critics who questioned his ability.
9. India’s 500th Medal at the Commonwealth Games
While the talk of the town was about managing to win almost double the Golds as compared to the Glasgow edition of the Games, a Squash Silver saw India reach the 500 medal milestone. This was achieved when Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal won Silver in the women’s doubles event. India so far have a total of 502 medals, with the first coming all the way back in 1934 in the form of Rashid Anwar in the men’s 74kg wrestling event.
10. Satish Kumar Brings India’s First CWG Medal in Super Heavyweight Boxing
Another small moment of history was created down under when India’s Satish Kumar won Silver in the 91kg. Satish lost by unanimous verdict to England's Frazer Clarke, who got 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28 from each of the five judges. The final was a close bout, but the big man was unable to add another Gold to the tally.
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|80
|59
|59
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
