Commonwealth Games 2018, Live Updates, Day 4 in Gold Coast: India Ease Past Singapore in Mixed Badminton Semis, Medal Assured

Welcome to the live blog of Day 4 of Commonwealth Games 2018. The Indian contingent is keeping up the golden run with shooter Manu Bhaker bagging India’s first shooting gold in 10m air pistol event. Heena Sidhu bagged the Silver in the same category. Earlier, weightlifter Punam Yadav notched up a Gold medal in women’s 69 kg category. India’s medal tally is now up to nine medals, including six gold medals.



Day 3 Highlights: Undeterred by niggles and lack of proper physiotherapic care, Indian weightlifters delivered two more gold medals for the country on Saturday, while shuttlers and boxers remained unbeaten to make up for the hockey team's sloppy draw against Pakistan on day 3 of the 21st Commonwealth Games here.



India now have four gold, a silver and a bronze in the event, leaving them fourth on the overall tally. Hosts Australia top the charts with a whopping 57 medals -- 20 gold, 17 silver and 20 bronze.



India's two gold medals came through Sathish Sivalingam (77kg) and Venkat Rahul Ragala (85kg), both of whom were not 100 per cent fit owing to respective thigh and knee injuries but still managed to keep ahead of the competition.



The 25-year-old Sathish, the defending champion, lifted a total of 317kg (114kg+173kg) and was so ahead of competition that he forfeited his final clean and jerk lift. "I had no hopes of winning a medal after I injured my thighs during the national championships while attempting 194kg in clean and jerk. It's a quadriceps problem, even now I am competing at less than ideal fitness but I am glad that was enough to get me a gold," Sathish said.



The 21-year-old Rahul, who is a Commonwealth Championships gold-medallist, lifted a total of 338kg (151kg+187kg) to finish on top. "I had been weakened by a knee injury during the Commonwealth Championships last year. But the coaches supported me immensely to get this medal. I haven't been able to train that well," he said.



Their performances despite fitness issues once again highlighted the desperate need for a physiotherapist in the competition area.



Accreditation issues have denied physio Aakrant Saxena access to the lifters in the competition area, forcing him to work with them on the sidelines. The Indians bossed the badminton court as well and remained unbeaten en route confirming a semifinal berth. The team at the receiving end of the top seeds' ferocity was Mauritius, blanked 3-0 by Saina Nehwal and Co. in yet another clinical takedown.



Up next for them is Singapore in the semifinals on Sunday. Such has been their dominance that the ruling out of top star and captain, PV Sindhu from the competition, owing to an ankle injury, has had no impact on their fortunes.



Sindhu is, however, likely to return to action for her women's singles campaign which gets underway on April 11. The boxers' rampaging run also continued unabated as the veteran duo of L Sarita Devi (60kg) and Manoj Kumar (59kg) advanced to the quarterfinals along with Commonwealth Games debutant Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg).



However, the men's hockey team was a disappointment in its clash against arch-rival Pakistan. After leading 2-1 for 59 minutes, the Indians let in a penalty corner in the final seven seconds to end up with shared honours against a decidedly weaker opponent.



"Today, I didn't recognise the team I have been coaching for the last five months," a livid India coach Sjoerd Marijne said after the pool B match. Away from the spotlight, both the men's and women's table tennis teams entered the semifinals. Both the teams were up against Malaysia in their respective ties and came out trumps with identical 3-0 margins.



However, as was expected, the Indians competing in swimming, gymnastics and cycling could not throw up any medal surprises and remained in the lower ranks of their respective competitions.



National champion swimmer Sajan Prakash made the finals of 200m butterfly but ended 8th.

Apr 8, 2018 10:25 am (IST) Shooting: Women's Skeet - India's Saniya Sheikh has qualified for the final with a score of 71. Saniya won a playoff against Panagiota Andreou to make it to the final. The other Indian in the fray was Maheshwari Chauhan who has failed to qualify for the final.

Apr 8, 2018 9:57 am (IST) Badminton: In the mixed team event, India have beaten Singapore 3-1 in the semi-final and are now assured of a medal as they are through to the final. India's opponents in the Gold medal round will be the winner of the other semi-final between England and Malaysia. Wins by Ashwini Ponnappa-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal saw India clinch the tie with great conviction.

Apr 8, 2018 9:55 am (IST) Boxing: Round of 16 - 75 kg category - Vikas Krishan has beaten local favourite Australian boxer Campbell Somerville 5-0 on points. The bout did not start well for Vikas but he clawed back slowly and finally has made it to the quarter finals of the event.

Apr 8, 2018 9:39 am (IST) So far here are the medals for India - Shooting has seen Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu and Ravi Kumar clinch medals. In Weightlifting Punam Yadav clinched Gold in the 69 kg category. The Women's table tennis team have made it to the final of their team event, and the Indian women's hockey team have stunned Olympic champions England 2-1. Not to forget the legendary Mary Kom who is now assured of a medal.

Apr 8, 2018 9:31 am (IST) India's Ravi Kumar takes Bronze after being the eliminated in the final. This is India's third medal in shooting on the fourth day of the Commonwealth Games. Ravi and Deepak qualified for the final and only one could come away with a medal. Not a bad start for India's shooters.

Apr 8, 2018 9:21 am (IST) Shooting: Men's 10m Air Rifle: Ravi Kumar is in top spot with 16 shots remaining while Deepak has been eliminated after 12 shots.

Apr 8, 2018 8:55 am (IST) So while we wait for the Men's 10m Air Rifle final which has both Deepak Kumar and Ravi Kumar, the good news is the Indian women's hockey team have stunned the Olympic champions England 2-1. India went behind very early on before fighting back with goals in the space of 6 minutes.

Apr 8, 2018 8:13 am (IST) Mary Kom, the Olympic boxer hailing from the Kom tribe in Manipur, has assured herself a medal after entering the women's 45-48kg semifinal.

Apr 8, 2018 8:08 am (IST) India's Manu Bhaker wins Gold, while Hina Sidhu bags the Silver medal in 10m air pistol event. This takes India's gold tally to six, propelling the country to third in the tally.

Apr 8, 2018 8:02 am (IST) Manu Bhaker has won the Indian contingent’s first shooting gold medal at the 21st Commonwealth Games.

Apr 8, 2018 7:43 am (IST) President Ram Nath Kovind congratulates weightlifter Punam Yadav on her gold medal. GOLD to Punam Yadav in 69 Kg weightlifting...big congratulations to her..super performance by our weightlifters continues at #GC2018 #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 8, 2018

Apr 8, 2018 7:39 am (IST) Punam Yadav, a bronze-medallist from the 2014 Glasgow edition, lifted 222kg (110kg+122kg) to claim gold ahead of England's Sarah Davies, who finshed with 217kg (95kg+122kg). The Englishwoman went for a 128kg lift in her final clean and jerk attempt in pursuit of gold but could not complete it and dropped the bar. Yadav had claimed a silver at last year's Commonwealth Championships last year, her first event after making the jump from 63kg to 69kg category. The bronze medal was won by Fiji's Apolonia Vaivai with an effort of 216kg (100kg+116kg). Earlier Mirabai Chanu (48kg), Sanjita Chanu (53kg), Sathish Sivalingam (77kg) and Venkat Rahul Ragala (85kg) had claimed gold medals in the ongoing edition.

Apr 8, 2018 7:30 am (IST) With Punam Yadav's feat, India's gold medal count at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast has risen to five in an overall tally of seven medals. ANOTHER GOLDEN MORNING FOR INDIA #PunamYadav WINS 🥇in women's 69kg #GC2018Weightlifting event!#CommonwealthGames2018 #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/BcOqLBgkEF — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) April 8, 2018