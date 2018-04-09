English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
CWG 2018: Pardeep Singh Clinches Silver in Men's 105kg Weightlifting
Singh, the reigning Commonwealth Championships gold-medallist, lifted a total of 352kg (152kg+200kg) to claim the second spot after an exciting showdown with Mao, which had the packed arena on its feet.
(Image: @ioaindia/Twitter)
Gold Coast: Indian weightlifter Pardeep Singh (105kg) came agonisingly close to a gold but eventually settled for a silver after a close contest with Samoa's Sanele Mao in the Commonwealth Games here today.
Singh, the reigning Commonwealth Championships gold-medallist, lifted a total of 352kg (152kg+200kg) to claim the second spot after an exciting showdown with Mao, which had the packed arena on its feet.
The 23-year-old went for 211kg lift, which would have been a new Commonwealth and Games record in clean and jerk, but could not pull it off in his final attempt.
"I have lifted a personal best of 215kg in the past but maybe it wasn't my day," said the Games debutant, who was happy with a podium finish but a shade disappointed with the colour of his medal.
Mao also dropped his final attempt of 211kg but had managed to lift 206kg in his second chance. He finished with a total of 360kg (154kg+206kg). The bronze went to England Owen Boxall (351kg (152kg+199kg).
"Whatever happens is god's wish. It was meant to be a silver for me, so I ended up with that," he added.
His second attempt at 209kg was declared invalid by the jury despite getting the judges' nod. The jury felt his elbow had pressed out, making it a no lift.
"I don't know why it was declared invalid. As I said, perhaps it was meant to be a silver for me. Whatever happens, happens for a reason," the hint of disappointment in his tone hard to miss.
Prodded a bit about his initiation into the sport, Singh revealed that he started lifting bars at the age of 13.
"If you ask me about motivation, there was none, I was just pushed into it by my family. Probably because my uncle was into it," he said.
Indian weightlifters have so far claimed five gold, two silver and an equal number of bronze medals in the competition so far.
Also Watch
Singh, the reigning Commonwealth Championships gold-medallist, lifted a total of 352kg (152kg+200kg) to claim the second spot after an exciting showdown with Mao, which had the packed arena on its feet.
The 23-year-old went for 211kg lift, which would have been a new Commonwealth and Games record in clean and jerk, but could not pull it off in his final attempt.
"I have lifted a personal best of 215kg in the past but maybe it wasn't my day," said the Games debutant, who was happy with a podium finish but a shade disappointed with the colour of his medal.
Mao also dropped his final attempt of 211kg but had managed to lift 206kg in his second chance. He finished with a total of 360kg (154kg+206kg). The bronze went to England Owen Boxall (351kg (152kg+199kg).
"Whatever happens is god's wish. It was meant to be a silver for me, so I ended up with that," he added.
His second attempt at 209kg was declared invalid by the jury despite getting the judges' nod. The jury felt his elbow had pressed out, making it a no lift.
"I don't know why it was declared invalid. As I said, perhaps it was meant to be a silver for me. Whatever happens, happens for a reason," the hint of disappointment in his tone hard to miss.
Prodded a bit about his initiation into the sport, Singh revealed that he started lifting bars at the age of 13.
"If you ask me about motivation, there was none, I was just pushed into it by my family. Probably because my uncle was into it," he said.
Indian weightlifters have so far claimed five gold, two silver and an equal number of bronze medals in the competition so far.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|8
|4
|5
|17
|1
|Australia
|31
|26
|28
|85
|2
|England
|19
|19
|11
|49
|4
|Canada
|7
|15
|10
|32
|5
|Scotland
|6
|8
|10
|24
|6
|New Zealand
|4
|7
|6
|17
|7
|Wales
|4
|4
|3
|11
|8
|South Africa
|4
|1
|4
|9
|9
|Cyprus
|2
|0
|2
|4
|10
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Samoa
|1
|1
|0
|2
|12
|Singapore
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|17
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|18
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|22
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Fiji
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- A Biopic on Salman Khan? Varun Dhawan Has the Funniest Response
- Terrorists Plotting Attacks, Raising Funds And Soldiers on Dark Net
- SOTY 2: KJo Announces Commencement of Tiger Shroff Starrer, Shares When Final Cast Will be Revealed
- CWG 2018: Indian Women's Hockey Team Stuns Olympic Champions England
- Goldman Sachs CEO's Deputy Can't Stop, Won't Stop Spinning Records