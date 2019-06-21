Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Commonwealth Games Shooting Snub Big Blow for Sport in India: Anjum Moudgil

Anjum Moudgil feels the decision to scrap the shooting events from 2022 Commonwealth Games is a big blow for shooters in India.

IANS

Updated:June 21, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Commonwealth Games Shooting Snub Big Blow for Sport in India: Anjum Moudgil
Anjum Moudgil feels with shooting not being at CWG 2022, India will suffer (Photo Credit: Reuter)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) on Friday announced that shooting will not be a part of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The decision came as a big blow to India as the country had won 16 medals from shooting at Gold Coast 2018 and seven out of the 26 Gold medals came from the sport.

Speaking to IANS, Anjum Moudgil -- who won silver at in the 50m Air Rifle 3 Positions event in Gold Coast -- said that the decision is a big blow for shooters as the Commonwealth Games is always a big event for them.

"This issue has been going on for quite some time. It is not good because this is a very big event for Indian shooting. We have no choice but to go with (the CGF's) decision. The NRAI (National Rifle Association of India) did whatever they could to prevent this but there is little one can do once the higher authorities have made their minds. They have their reasons which is why this decision has been made," she said.

Earlier, NRAI President Raninder Singh had said that India should boycott Birmingham 2022 if shooting gets excluded. The association's secretary Rajiv Bhatia told IANS that if a decision such as that can only be taken by the government or the Indian Olympic Association.

Bhatia however admitted that the development comes as a huge blow for India's prospects at the CWG. He also said that the association did whatever it could but the organisers were reluctant to allocate finances for shooting.

"This is not just a blow for shooting but also for India. Shooting is a big reason why India always remains among the top countries in the medal tally," he said. "We tried a lot but the federation was not ready to listen to us. They told us that they don't want to spend more money on shooting. Finance was the only reason that they kept giving."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram