Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist Manu Bhaker Applies to Delhi University

Manu Bhaker, who has won many medals for India, can get direct admission in any college of her choosing under the sports quota.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2019, 11:17 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist Manu Bhaker Applies to Delhi University
Manu Bhaker is a multi-time gold medal winner
Loading...

New Delhi: Commonwealth Games gold medallist shooter Manu Bhaker has applied to the Delhi University for admission to undergraduate courses under the sports quota, an official said.

The 17-year-old, who is multiple ISSF World Cup gold-medal winner and has won Commonwealth and Youth Olympic gold medals, will be eligible for direct admission and can choose the college and course of her choice, he added.

Bhaker won the gold medal at the 2018 CWG, Goldcoast, in 10-m air pistol.

She has uploaded her Commonwealth Games certificate for admission to the varsity, he said.

Bhaker could not be contacted for a comment.

According to university guidelines, sportspersons who have represented India in competitions, recognised and funded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, will be given direct admission without sports trial.

These competitions are Olympic Games, World Championship/World Cup by international sports federations, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Asian Championships by international sports federations, South Asian Games and Paralympic Games by International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram