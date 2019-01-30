Conor McGregor, Khabib Both Banned and Fined for UFC Brawl

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov were each issued fines and suspensions Tuesday by the Nevada State Athletic Commission but both could be eligible again for UFC 236 in April.Officials voted to give McGregor a six-month ban and $50,000 fine while Nurmagomedov received a nine-month ban and $500,000 fine for their actions in a post-fight brawl after Khabib's submission victory at UFC 229 last October in Las Vegas.Nurmagomedov, a 30-year-old Russian, can have three months of his suspension reduced if he cooperates in the filming and distributing of an anti-bullying public service announcement.In each case, the ban was retroactive to October 6, 2018, the date of their much-anticipated Vegas showdown.That would enable McGregor, and Khabib if he films the PSA, to be eligible for UFC 236 on April 13, a week after their bans conclude.Khabib's fine was paid from the portion of his $2 million prize money being held by the commission."Politics forever," Khabib tweeted shortly after the punishments were imposed.Neither McGregor nor Khabib attended the hearing.Nurmagomedov was punished for leaving the Octagon after the fight and hitting or trying to strike multiple people, among them McGregor's cornerman.Ireland's McGregor was punished for climbing the fence and refusing to come down as well as exchanging punches with Abubakar Nurmagomedov, a fighter and cousin of Khabib.Abubakar Nurmagomedov and another Khabib teammate who became involved in the melee, Zubaira Tukhugov, each received 12-month bans and $25,000 fines.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.