CWG 2018: Experienced Tejaswini Sawant Clinches Silver in 50m Prone Event
The seasoned Tejaswini Sawant brought her years of experience into play en route to claiming the silver medal in the women's 50m rifle prone event of the 21st Commonwealth Games here today.
Tejaswini Sawant (image: Twitter)
The seasoned Tejaswini Sawant brought her years of experience into play en route to claiming the silver medal in the women's 50m rifle prone event of the 21st Commonwealth Games here today.
Tejaswini shot 102.1, 102.4, 103.3, 102.8, 103.7, 104.6 for a cumulative score of 618.9 over six series to claim her six CWG medal.
Young Anjum Moudgil, the other Indian shooter in the fray, finished a lowly 16th with 602.2.
Singapore's rifle ace Martina Lindsay Veloso won the gold medal with a Games record 621.0, while Seonaid Mcintosh of Scotland bagged the bronze with 618.1 at the Belmont Shooting centre here.
The 37-year-old former world champion was placed second after four series even as Moudgil faced elimination. She maintained her position at the end of the fifth series and ensured another medal for India with a final-series score of 104.6, her best effort of the day.
A gold medallist at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in 10m air rifle singles and pairs with Avneet Kaur Sidhu events, Tejaswini is also the first Indian to clinch a gold in world championship in 2010.
When Delhi hosted the Commonwealth Games eight years ago, the Kohlapur-born shooter won silver in 50 rifle prone singles and bronze in 50 m rifle prone pairs along with Meena Kumari.
In the same Games, she also bagged silver in 50 m rifle 3 positions event along with Lajjakumari Goswami.
Tejaswini shot 102.1, 102.4, 103.3, 102.8, 103.7, 104.6 for a cumulative score of 618.9 over six series to claim her six CWG medal.
Young Anjum Moudgil, the other Indian shooter in the fray, finished a lowly 16th with 602.2.
Singapore's rifle ace Martina Lindsay Veloso won the gold medal with a Games record 621.0, while Seonaid Mcintosh of Scotland bagged the bronze with 618.1 at the Belmont Shooting centre here.
The 37-year-old former world champion was placed second after four series even as Moudgil faced elimination. She maintained her position at the end of the fifth series and ensured another medal for India with a final-series score of 104.6, her best effort of the day.
A gold medallist at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in 10m air rifle singles and pairs with Avneet Kaur Sidhu events, Tejaswini is also the first Indian to clinch a gold in world championship in 2010.
When Delhi hosted the Commonwealth Games eight years ago, the Kohlapur-born shooter won silver in 50 rifle prone singles and bronze in 50 m rifle prone pairs along with Meena Kumari.
In the same Games, she also bagged silver in 50 m rifle 3 positions event along with Lajjakumari Goswami.
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|5
|8
|25
|1
|Australia
|58
|43
|45
|146
|2
|England
|26
|31
|21
|78
|4
|New Zealand
|10
|12
|9
|31
|5
|South Africa
|10
|7
|11
|28
|6
|Canada
|8
|22
|18
|48
|7
|Scotland
|7
|11
|15
|33
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|8
|23
|9
|Cyprus
|5
|0
|2
|7
|10
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|11
|Jamaica
|3
|5
|4
|12
|12
|Malaysia
|3
|3
|5
|11
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Singapore
|2
|1
|1
|4
|15
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|16
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|17
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|3
|3
|6
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|31
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
