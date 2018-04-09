English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CWG 2018: Gaurav Solanki, Manish Kaushik in Boxing Quarters
The debutant duo of Gaurav Solanki (52kg) and Manish Kaushik (60kg) advanced to the quarterfinals, continuing Indian boxers' fine preliminary run at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.
(Image: BAI)
Gold Coast: The debutant duo of Gaurav Solanki (52kg) and Manish Kaushik (60kg) advanced to the quarterfinals, continuing Indian boxers' fine preliminary run at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.
While Solanki eased past Ghana's Akimos Annang Ampiah 5-0, Kaushik staved off some early resistance from Trinidad and Tobago's Michael Alexander to win 4-0.
Solanki was the first to take the ring and was quite a dominant force against a rather timid opponent.
However, the Indian was modest in victory and lauded his opponent. He will next face Papua New Guinea's Charles Keama in the last-eight stage on April 11.
"He was a bit of a challenge as he was very fast," Solanki said after his bout.
Also advancing to the quarters was Kaushik, who was a shade rusty to start with but got into his groove quickly enough for a comfortable win in the end.
Kaushik has a tough one lined up in the quarterfinals as he will be squaring off against England's European Championships bronze-medallist Calum French.
Indian boxers have so far been assured of one medal courtesy M C Mary Kom.
The five-time world champion advanced to the semifinals after winning her preliminary bout yesterday.
Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
