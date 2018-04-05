GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

CWG 2018: Harinderpal Sandhu and Vikram Malhotra Begin With Wins

It was a good start for India in squash as Harinderpal Sandhu and Vikram Malhotra notched up comfortable wins against their respective opponents in the men's singles round-of-64 matches at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

IANS

Updated:April 5, 2018, 12:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CWG 2018: Harinderpal Sandhu and Vikram Malhotra Begin With Wins
Harinderpal Sandhu (Image: Twitter)
Gold Coast: It was a good start for India in squash as Harinderpal Sandhu and Vikram Malhotra notched up comfortable wins against their respective opponents in the men's singles round-of-64 matches at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

Sandhu, a former national champion, defeated Cameron Stafford of Cayman Islands 3-1 to qualify for the round-of-32 while Malhotra took 23 minutes to outplay Manda Chilambwe of Zambia 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-2) at the Oxenford Studios here.

It was a lop-sided match for Malhotra as he wrapped up the first two games in just nine minutes and last game in five minutes.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Recommended For You