CWG 2018: Harinderpal Sandhu and Vikram Malhotra Begin With Wins

It was a good start for India in squash as Harinderpal Sandhu and Vikram Malhotra notched up comfortable wins against their respective opponents in the men's singles round-of-64 matches at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.Sandhu, a former national champion, defeated Cameron Stafford of Cayman Islands 3-1 to qualify for the round-of-32 while Malhotra took 23 minutes to outplay Manda Chilambwe of Zambia 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-2) at the Oxenford Studios here.It was a lop-sided match for Malhotra as he wrapped up the first two games in just nine minutes and last game in five minutes.