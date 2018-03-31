English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
CWG 2018: Indian Squash Team Leaves for Gold Coast, Eyes Singles Medal
A nine-member Indian squash team, led by Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal Karthik, left for Gold Coast on Saturday to participate in the Commonwealth Games to be held from April 4-15.
Gold medalists Dipika Pallikal (L) of India and Joshana Chinappa of India pose on the podium with their medals after winning the women's gold medal match in the Women's Doubles Squash competition at Scotstoun Sports Campus during the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland on August 2, 2014. The Indian pair of Joshana Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal beat the English pair of Laura Massaro and Jenny Duncalf in the final. AFP PHOTO/ANDY BUCHANAN
Chennai: A nine-member Indian squash team, led by Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal Karthik, left for Gold Coast on Saturday to participate in the Commonwealth Games to be held from April 4-15.
After the hectic practice sessions at the Indian Squash Academy, the Indian team including Harinder Pal Sandhu, Vikram Malhotra, Ramit Tandon, Joshna Chinappa and three officials -- coaches Cyrus Poncha, Bhuvneshwari Kumari and Physio Graeme Everard (England) left for the Games.
We have three players in the top 20. Everyone has been doing well on the professional circuit and are in fine nick. Our goal is a medal in the individual events while we believe that we will be there on the podium in the doubles competition, said National coach Poncha.
The squash events singles and doubles - will be held from April 5 to 15.
Joshna, who along with Dipika had won the gold in the women's doubles in the Glasgow Games 2014, said they were ready for the occasion.
We are in good touch and have trained hard in recent times, said Joshna, the highest ranked Indian woman player.
She said in a competition of this stature every match was not just tough but crucial to our progress.
The success last time is a good inspiration, Joshna added.
Dipika, a quarterfinalist in singles last time, expressed happiness with her form and hoped for the best at Gold Coast.
Ghosal, the highest ranked Indian in the PSA list, at 14, agreed every match would be a test and said everyone in the squad was high on confidence.
Competing for the nation was not just an honour but an inspiration," he said while assuring that "you can expect the best from us," said Ghosal, who had missed an individual bronze in Glasgow after losing to Peter Barker of England in the 3-4 play-offs.
Also Watch
After the hectic practice sessions at the Indian Squash Academy, the Indian team including Harinder Pal Sandhu, Vikram Malhotra, Ramit Tandon, Joshna Chinappa and three officials -- coaches Cyrus Poncha, Bhuvneshwari Kumari and Physio Graeme Everard (England) left for the Games.
We have three players in the top 20. Everyone has been doing well on the professional circuit and are in fine nick. Our goal is a medal in the individual events while we believe that we will be there on the podium in the doubles competition, said National coach Poncha.
The squash events singles and doubles - will be held from April 5 to 15.
Joshna, who along with Dipika had won the gold in the women's doubles in the Glasgow Games 2014, said they were ready for the occasion.
We are in good touch and have trained hard in recent times, said Joshna, the highest ranked Indian woman player.
She said in a competition of this stature every match was not just tough but crucial to our progress.
The success last time is a good inspiration, Joshna added.
Dipika, a quarterfinalist in singles last time, expressed happiness with her form and hoped for the best at Gold Coast.
Ghosal, the highest ranked Indian in the PSA list, at 14, agreed every match would be a test and said everyone in the squad was high on confidence.
Competing for the nation was not just an honour but an inspiration," he said while assuring that "you can expect the best from us," said Ghosal, who had missed an individual bronze in Glasgow after losing to Peter Barker of England in the 3-4 play-offs.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Friday 30 March , 2018 Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Pakistani Legends Stand by Reverse Swing as Ball Tampering Opens Old Wounds
- Tearful Warner Sorry for Ball Tampering But Leaves Questions Unanswered
- Emily Ratajkowski Tapped For Role In New TV Comedy With Superwoman Lilly Singh
- Jennifer Aniston And Adam Sandler Reunite For Netflix's Murder Mystery
- Reliance Jio Offer: Nokia 1 With Rs 2200 Cashback, 60GB Additional Data