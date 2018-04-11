English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CWG 2018: India's Ankur Mittal Grabs Bronze in Double Trap, Ashab Finished Fourth
Ankur Mittal added to the Indian shooting contingent's medal rush by winning a bronze in the men's double trap event of the 21st Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.
India's Ankur Mittal
Ankur Mittal added to the Indian shooting contingent's medal rush by winning a bronze in the men's double trap event of the 21st Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.
Mittal finished third on the podium after scoring 53 in the finals at the Belmont Shooting Centre.
Mohammed Ashab, the other Indian shooter in the six-man finals, finished in the fourth position, a climbdown from the bronze medal he won in Glasgow four years ago.
Scotland's David Mcmath claimed the gold medal with a Games record 74, while the silver went to Tim Kneale (70) of Isle of Man.
The experienced James Willett was the first to be eliminated.
Mittal, the 26-year-old, who won silver medal in the World Championships in Moscow last year besides a silver and gold in the ISSF World Cups, rallied to finish fifth with 133 in the qualifying.
Mittal had to be contend with a fifth-place finish in the 2014 Games.
Ashab shot 137 to get into a shoot-off with McMath in the qualification before finishing second.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|4
|8
|24
|1
|Australia
|52
|39
|42
|133
|2
|England
|24
|30
|21
|75
|4
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|8
|27
|5
|South Africa
|9
|6
|6
|21
|6
|Canada
|8
|21
|15
|44
|7
|Scotland
|7
|10
|13
|30
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|7
|22
|9
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|10
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Jamaica
|2
|4
|3
|9
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|4
|8
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|15
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|16
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|17
|Botswana
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|2
|2
|4
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|29
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|30
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
