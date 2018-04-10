GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

CWG 2018: India's Heena Sidhu Clinches Third Shooting Gold Medal

Heena Sidhu picked up India's third gold medal in shooting at the ongoing Commonwealth Games, finishing on top in the women's 25m pistol event and also breaking the CWG record in the process on Tuesday.

PTI

Updated:April 10, 2018, 11:49 AM IST
India's Heena Sidhu in action during the Women's 25m Pistol final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games
Gold Coast: Heena Sidhu picked up India's third gold medal in shooting at the ongoing Commonwealth Games, finishing on top in the women's 25m pistol event and also breaking the CWG record in the process on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Sidhu shot a final score of 38, two of them perfect fives, to claim the top honours ahead of Australian Elena Galiabovitch. Sidhu’s score of is not only 38 is also a Commonwealth Games record but also her first medal in this event.

This was her second medal at the 2st Games after having claimed the silver in the 10m air pistol event behind 16-year-old compatriot Manu Bhaker.

Earlier, defending silver-medallist Gagan Narang signed off a disappointing seventh while debutant Chain Singh finished fourth in the 50m rifle prone event at the Belmont Shooting Centre.
Narang, who qualified third for the final with a score of 619.4, went out after the first stage of elimination.

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
