CWG 2018: India's Saniya Sheikh Narrowly Misses Out on Skeet Medal
India's Saniya Sheikh narrowly missed a bronze medal after finishing fourth in women's skeet competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.
Saniya Sheikh (Image: Twitter)
Gold Coast: India's Saniya Sheikh narrowly missed a bronze medal after finishing fourth in women's skeet competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.
A double miss on the 39th and 40th targets out of a maximum of 60 in the finals cost Saniya the medal, as she agonizingly missed out by a margin of one.
She had earlier shot 71 out of 75 in qualifying to finish second, winning a shoot-off to determine final qualification standings in the process.
The other Indian in the field, Maheshwari Chauhan, shot 68 to finish eighth in the qualification stage.
Gold went to Cyprus' Andri Eleftheriou, a former World Championship bronze medallist and World Cup and World Cup finals winner. She shot 52 out of 60 to finish ahead of England's Rio Olympics finalist Amber Hill, who finished with 49 to bag the silver.
The bronze went to another Cypriot, Panagiota Andreou who finished with 40, while Saniya shot 32 in the finals.
