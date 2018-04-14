English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
CWG 2018: Mary Kom Punches Her Way to Gold in 48 Kg Category
The 35-year-old five-time world champion and Olympic bronze-medallist, Mary Kom, was competing in her debut Commonwealth Games, also perhaps her last, and made it a memorable one with yet another dominating performance to claim an unanimous verdict of 5-0.
(Image: @DDNewsLive)
Gold Coast: The legend of M C Mary Kom (48kg) grew larger as she added the Commonwealth Games gold to her packed medal cabinet, thrashing Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara in the final on Saturday.
The 35-year-old five-time world champion and Olympic bronze-medallist was competing in her debut Commonwealth Games, also perhaps her last, and made it a memorable one with yet another dominating performance to claim an unanimous verdict of 5-0.
The 22-year-old O'Hara, who works as a carer at a nursing home when she is not trading punches in the ring, lacked the finesse to counter the experienced Indian and failed to take advantage of her longer reach.
Mary Kom struck her at will, her right hooks being especially telling.
By the second round, Mary Kom seemed to be thoroughly enjoying herself in the ring against her timid rival.
Mary Kom had claimed the Asian Championships gold five months ago, before ensnaring the top honours at the India Open in January. She had won a silver medal at the Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria before coming here
Also Watch
The 35-year-old five-time world champion and Olympic bronze-medallist was competing in her debut Commonwealth Games, also perhaps her last, and made it a memorable one with yet another dominating performance to claim an unanimous verdict of 5-0.
The 22-year-old O'Hara, who works as a carer at a nursing home when she is not trading punches in the ring, lacked the finesse to counter the experienced Indian and failed to take advantage of her longer reach.
Mary Kom struck her at will, her right hooks being especially telling.
By the second round, Mary Kom seemed to be thoroughly enjoying herself in the ring against her timid rival.
Mary Kom had claimed the Asian Championships gold five months ago, before ensnaring the top honours at the India Open in January. She had won a silver medal at the Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria before coming here
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock
October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
Friday 13 April , 2018 Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
Friday 13 April , 2018 Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Friday 13 April , 2018 Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|20
|13
|14
|47
|1
|Australia
|69
|52
|55
|176
|2
|England
|37
|36
|37
|110
|4
|Canada
|14
|36
|26
|76
|5
|South Africa
|13
|11
|12
|36
|6
|New Zealand
|12
|15
|12
|39
|7
|Scotland
|9
|13
|19
|41
|8
|Nigeria
|8
|6
|6
|20
|9
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|10
|Wales
|7
|10
|14
|31
|11
|Jamaica
|6
|9
|9
|24
|12
|Malaysia
|5
|5
|10
|20
|13
|Singapore
|3
|1
|1
|5
|14
|Uganda
|3
|0
|2
|5
|15
|Kenya
|2
|5
|6
|13
|16
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|17
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|4
|4
|9
|20
|Bahamas
|1
|2
|0
|3
|20
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|22
|Fiji
|1
|0
|2
|3
|23
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Namibia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|27
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|28
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|29
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|29
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|29
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|32
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|33
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|34
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- A Kid Like Jake Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Flashes Briefly as Jim Parsons and Claire Danes' Friend
- CWG 2018: England Humiliate India 6-0 to Take Bronze in Women's Hockey
- 'I AM HINDUSTAN, I AM ASHAMED': Celebrities Unite In Outrage Over Kathua Rape Case, See Images
- 3.24 Million Records Were Compromised in India in 2017: Gemalto Study
- 65th National Film Awards: Complete List of Winners