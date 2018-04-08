CWG 2018: Record-breaking Gold for Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu Clinches Silver

India's 16-year-old Manu Bhaker comfortably won the gold in women's 10 air pistol while Heena Sidhu staged a remarkable recovery to secure silver at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Sunday. This feat makes the young sensation Bhaker, India’s youngest medallist ever at the Commonwealth Games.Bhaker's calm and composure belied her age as she shot 240.9 to break the Commonwealth Games record, finishing well ahead of her senior teammate Sidhu, who aggregated 234. Bhaker had 14 tens in the final of 24 shots and showed no signs of pressure in the ranges.Bhaker, who is trained by the Indian legend Jaspal Rana has been the darling of the shooting fraternity in India in the last year.Her senior teammate at the ranges, Heena Sidhu had a nervy final as she survived the drop many times. Sidhu though showed nerves of steel eventually to find the bull’s eye with eight 10s in her last shots to jump into the silver medal position.The bronze medal went to Australia's Elena Galiabovitch who ended with 214.9.Bhaker was the overwhelming favourite to win the event, having bagged gold medals at the 2018 ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico and the following Junior World Cup in Sydney.Sidhu too did well to win silver after she was on the verge of elimination at one stage. She had also won a silver at the Delhi Games in 2010.(With various inputs)