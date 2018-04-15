CWG 2018: Sharath Kamal Clinches TT Men's Singles Bronze

India's Achanta Sharath Kamal on Sunday bagged the bronze medal in men's singles table tennis competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games, beating England's Samuel Walker.The World No.48 Indian defeated the Englishman 4-1 (11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10) in the play-off match for the third place at the Oxenford Studios here.Sharath looked at his aggressive best, comfortably pocketing the opening two games. He, however looked a bit complacent in the third game which the Englishman took full advantage of and clinched it with ease.Sharath, however bounced back well on time in the fourth game to clinch it comfortably but was up for a tough challenge in the fifth game with Walker going neck and neck.The veteran Indian had to bring all his experience into play to tame the Englishman to bag the bronze medal.This was Sharath's third medal at the Gold Coast games. He was a part of the gold medal-winning men's team and also won silver in the men's doubles event at the games.This is his third Commonwealth Games singles medal after winning bronze at the 2010 Games and gold in the 2006 edition. He had missed out on a medal in Glasgow. He remains the only Indian to win the men's singles title at the Games.This caps off a memorable edition of the Games for the Indian table tennis team who have won seven medals at Gold Coast, including three golds, two silvers and two bronzes.