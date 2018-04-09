English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CWG 2018: Silver for Mehuli Ghosh as Apurvi Chandela Settles for Bronze
Young Mehuli Ghosh settled for the silver medal after forcing a shoot-off in the women's 10m air rifle event with a perfect final shot of 10.9 while Apurvi Chandela secured bronze in the Commonwealth Games on Monday.
(Image: Twitter)
Gold Coast: Young Mehuli Ghosh settled for the silver medal after forcing a shoot-off in the women's 10m air rifle event with a perfect final shot of 10.9 while Apurvi Chandela secured bronze in the Commonwealth Games on Monday.
The 17-year Ghosh shot an excellent 10.9 to take the finals into a shoot-ff with Singapore's Martina Lindsay Veloso, the eventual gold medallist with a games record score of 247.2.
Ghosh also aggregated a record 247.2 but a 9.9 in the shoot-off put paid to her hopes of claiming the top prize, as Veloso shot 10.3.
Defending champions Chandela totalled 225.3 to finish third on the podium.
Chandela had earlier smashed her own Commonwealth Games qualifying record from four years back by scoring 423.2.
Chandela's sequence of scores over four series in the qualifying read a very impressive 105.7 105.2 106.1 106.2. While Ghosh was fifth in the qualifying with 413.7 following scores of 104.3 103.7 102.2 and 103.5 over four series.
However, Ghosh, a bronze medallist in her maiden ISSF World Cup outing in Mexico last month, produced a better performance to topple her more experienced compatriot.
Trained by Olympian Joydeep Karmakar, Ghosh showed her fighting abilities all through but fell short by just .4 in the end.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|8
|4
|5
|17
|1
|Australia
|33
|26
|28
|87
|2
|England
|19
|20
|12
|51
|4
|Canada
|7
|15
|10
|32
|5
|Scotland
|6
|8
|10
|24
|6
|New Zealand
|4
|7
|6
|17
|7
|Wales
|4
|4
|3
|11
|8
|South Africa
|4
|2
|4
|10
|9
|Cyprus
|2
|0
|2
|4
|10
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Samoa
|1
|1
|0
|2
|12
|Singapore
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|17
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|18
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|22
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Fiji
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
