English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
CWG 2018: Sports Ministry Approves Shooting Coach Ronak Pandit's Travel
The Sports Ministry has approved shooting coach Ronak Pandit's name in the Indian Olympic Association's list of non-athletes as part of the contingent for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.
File: Indian shooting coach Ronak Pandit with wife Heena Sidhu (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: The Sports Ministry has approved shooting coach Ronak Pandit's name in the Indian Olympic Association's list of non-athletes as part of the contingent for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.
The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and ace pistol shooter Heena Sidhu had slammed the sports ministry amid reports it had called for dropping of 21 names, including that of her husband and coach Pandit, from the IOA's list of non-athletes as part of the contingent for the Gold Coast Games.
The Commonwealth Games starts on April 5.
Pandit, a former India shooter, will be travelling to the Games on 'cost to government's (government taking care of his expenses like other technical specialists) as coach-cum-manager of the shooting team, according to the IOA list.
Throwing his weight behind Pandit and Heena, NRAI chief Raninder Singh had earlier, in an apparent dig at the ministry, said "we have to fight more here than there".
Among those dropped from the IOA's earlier list include PV Sindhu's mother Vijaya Pusarla, Saina Nehwal's father Harvir Singh and shooter Heena's husband Pandit, who is the High Performance Director of the Indian pistol and rifle team.
Also Watch
The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and ace pistol shooter Heena Sidhu had slammed the sports ministry amid reports it had called for dropping of 21 names, including that of her husband and coach Pandit, from the IOA's list of non-athletes as part of the contingent for the Gold Coast Games.
The Commonwealth Games starts on April 5.
Pandit, a former India shooter, will be travelling to the Games on 'cost to government's (government taking care of his expenses like other technical specialists) as coach-cum-manager of the shooting team, according to the IOA list.
Throwing his weight behind Pandit and Heena, NRAI chief Raninder Singh had earlier, in an apparent dig at the ministry, said "we have to fight more here than there".
Among those dropped from the IOA's earlier list include PV Sindhu's mother Vijaya Pusarla, Saina Nehwal's father Harvir Singh and shooter Heena's husband Pandit, who is the High Performance Director of the Indian pistol and rifle team.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Saturday 24 March , 2018
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018 Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Saturday 24 March , 2018 Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ball Tampering Controversy: Cameron Bancroft Allegedly Caught Pouring Sugar in Pocket
- Jeff Thomson Demands Life Bans for Steve Smith and 'Leadership Group'
- Messi Has Gun Called World Cup Pointed at Him, Says Argentina Coach
- Akshay Kumar Turns Rickshaw Driver For Twinkle Khanna, See Photo
- R Madhavan Backs Out Of Simmba Due To Injury; See His Tweet