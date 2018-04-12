GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

CWG 2018: Sushil Kumar Turns on the Style, Babita, Rahul Also in Gold Medal Rounds

Double Olympic-medallist Sushil Kumar (74kg) turned on the style with comprehensive victories as four Indians assured themselves of medals on the opening day of Commonwealth Games' wrestling competition here.

PTI

Updated:April 12, 2018, 8:46 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CWG 2018: Sushil Kumar Turns on the Style, Babita, Rahul Also in Gold Medal Rounds
"They are both bonafide wrestlers. They should not be used as pawns. I don't think they understand what they are doing. All these are happening because of politics in the federation. This is shocking," justice Manmohan said. (Getty Images)
Gold Coast: Double Olympic-medallist Sushil Kumar (74kg) turned on the style with comprehensive victories as four Indians assured themselves of medals on the opening day of Commonwealth Games' wrestling competition here.

Sushil, the defending champion, scored easy victories over Canada's Jevon Balfour and Pakistan's Muhammad Asad Butt by technical superiority before scoring a victory by fall over Australia's Connor Evans.

He will be taking on South Africa's Johannes Botha in the last summit clash later today.

Babita Phogat (53kg) also made the final and set up a clash with Canada's Diana Weicker after notching up wins over Nigeria's Samuel Bose, Sri Lanka's Deepika Dilhani, and Australia's Carissa Holland.

Rahul Aware (57kg) also had a smooth passage into the final with comprehensive wins over England's George Ramm, Australia's Thomas Cicchini and Pakistan's Muhammad Bilal.

He will face Canada's Steven Takahashi in the final.

Kiran (76kg) will compete for the bronze medal after an early loss to Nigeria's Blessing Onyebuchi.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress

Recommended For You