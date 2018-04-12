English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
CWG 2018: Sushil Kumar Turns on the Style, Babita, Rahul Also in Gold Medal Rounds
Double Olympic-medallist Sushil Kumar (74kg) turned on the style with comprehensive victories as four Indians assured themselves of medals on the opening day of Commonwealth Games' wrestling competition here.
"They are both bonafide wrestlers. They should not be used as pawns. I don't think they understand what they are doing. All these are happening because of politics in the federation. This is shocking," justice Manmohan said. (Getty Images)
Gold Coast: Double Olympic-medallist Sushil Kumar (74kg) turned on the style with comprehensive victories as four Indians assured themselves of medals on the opening day of Commonwealth Games' wrestling competition here.
Sushil, the defending champion, scored easy victories over Canada's Jevon Balfour and Pakistan's Muhammad Asad Butt by technical superiority before scoring a victory by fall over Australia's Connor Evans.
He will be taking on South Africa's Johannes Botha in the last summit clash later today.
Babita Phogat (53kg) also made the final and set up a clash with Canada's Diana Weicker after notching up wins over Nigeria's Samuel Bose, Sri Lanka's Deepika Dilhani, and Australia's Carissa Holland.
Rahul Aware (57kg) also had a smooth passage into the final with comprehensive wins over England's George Ramm, Australia's Thomas Cicchini and Pakistan's Muhammad Bilal.
He will face Canada's Steven Takahashi in the final.
Kiran (76kg) will compete for the bronze medal after an early loss to Nigeria's Blessing Onyebuchi.
Also Watch
Sushil, the defending champion, scored easy victories over Canada's Jevon Balfour and Pakistan's Muhammad Asad Butt by technical superiority before scoring a victory by fall over Australia's Connor Evans.
He will be taking on South Africa's Johannes Botha in the last summit clash later today.
Babita Phogat (53kg) also made the final and set up a clash with Canada's Diana Weicker after notching up wins over Nigeria's Samuel Bose, Sri Lanka's Deepika Dilhani, and Australia's Carissa Holland.
Rahul Aware (57kg) also had a smooth passage into the final with comprehensive wins over England's George Ramm, Australia's Thomas Cicchini and Pakistan's Muhammad Bilal.
He will face Canada's Steven Takahashi in the final.
Kiran (76kg) will compete for the bronze medal after an early loss to Nigeria's Blessing Onyebuchi.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Tuesday 10 April , 2018
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Tuesday 10 April , 2018 Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|4
|8
|24
|1
|Australia
|57
|43
|45
|145
|2
|England
|26
|31
|21
|78
|4
|South Africa
|10
|7
|9
|26
|5
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|8
|27
|6
|Canada
|8
|22
|18
|48
|7
|Scotland
|7
|11
|14
|32
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|8
|23
|9
|Cyprus
|5
|0
|2
|7
|10
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|11
|Jamaica
|3
|5
|4
|12
|12
|Malaysia
|3
|3
|5
|11
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|15
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|16
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|17
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|3
|3
|6
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|31
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Did Kareena Kapoor Khan Just Call Herself 'Mother of the Country's Youngest Superstar'?
- Irrfan Khan's Spokesperson Dismisses Reports of Actor's Deteriorating Health in a New Statement
- CWG 2018: Mitchell Starc Hails Brother Brandon After High Jump Gold
- Facebook Alternative Is Here Orkut Founder Launches Hello Network in India
- Fans Target Vinay Kumar After 17-run Last Over Against CSK Cost KKR Match