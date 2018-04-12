CWG 2018: Sushil Kumar Turns on the Style, Babita, Rahul Also in Gold Medal Rounds

Double Olympic-medallist Sushil Kumar (74kg) turned on the style with comprehensive victories as four Indians assured themselves of medals on the opening day of Commonwealth Games' wrestling competition here.Sushil, the defending champion, scored easy victories over Canada's Jevon Balfour and Pakistan's Muhammad Asad Butt by technical superiority before scoring a victory by fall over Australia's Connor Evans.He will be taking on South Africa's Johannes Botha in the last summit clash later today.Babita Phogat (53kg) also made the final and set up a clash with Canada's Diana Weicker after notching up wins over Nigeria's Samuel Bose, Sri Lanka's Deepika Dilhani, and Australia's Carissa Holland.Rahul Aware (57kg) also had a smooth passage into the final with comprehensive wins over England's George Ramm, Australia's Thomas Cicchini and Pakistan's Muhammad Bilal.He will face Canada's Steven Takahashi in the final.Kiran (76kg) will compete for the bronze medal after an early loss to Nigeria's Blessing Onyebuchi.