CWG 2018: Third Consecutive Gold for Sushil Kumar, Rahul Aware Bags Top Prize

Star Indian wrestlers Sushil Kumar and Rahul Aware won gold in their respective categories at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Thursday.Sushil defended his crown in the men's 74 kilogram category which he had won at the 2014 edition in Glasgow, Scotland.Sushil overpowered Johannes Botha of South Africa by technical superiority in the final. Bouts are awarded on the basis of technical superiority when one wrestler takes a lead of 10 or more points.Aware won gold in the men's 57 kilogram category. Aware overpowered Steven Takahashi of Canada 15-7 in the final.Botha was no match for Sushil, who pulled off a four-point move in the opening seconds of the first round.The veteran Indian star then executed a series of two-point moves which gave him a 10-0 lead and the gold.Sushil has won gold at the CWG final for the third consecutive time. He had won gold in the now disbanded 66kg category at the 2010 edition in New Delhi before winning the 74kg title at the 2014 CWG in Glasgow, Scotland.In the 57kg division, Aware was dominant right from the start, pulling off three two-points moves in the first round.Although the Canadian showed excellent technical prowess with a four-point move, it was enough to prevent Aware from taking a two-point lead into the break.The Maharashtra wrestler showed his true class in the second round. He had increased his lead by one point in the initial stages before the Canadian scored three points to reduce the gap.Aware however, made an ankle hold to execute the classic 'fitlay' move which saw rack up eight consecutive points.That gave him a virtually insurmountable eight-point lead which proved too much for Steven to surmount.