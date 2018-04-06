CWG 2018: Weightlifter Sanjita Chanu Wins Second Gold Medal for India

Twice is always a charm!



What a great start to this morning. Congratulations Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu on keeping up your excellent track record of being awinner at #CWG! After a Gold in Glasgow in 2014, a Gold in weightlifting at #CWG2018 as well! Very proud! #SanjitaChanu pic.twitter.com/KpLGR2GSfN — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) April 6, 2018

Weightlifter Sanjita Chanu won the second gold medal for India at the 2018 Commonwealth Games by clinching the gold in the 53kg category. The Manipuri athlete lifted a total of 192 kg which included a Commonwealth Games record of 84 kg in the snatch and 108 kg in clean and jerk.Loa Dika Toua of Papua New Guinea was distant second with 182 kg while New Zealand's Rachel Leblanc-Bazinet took bronze with 181 kg.Sanjita was by far the most dominant competitor in both snatch and clean jerk.She took the lead in the snatch with an opening attempt of 81 kilograms.New Zealand's Rachel, who had managed 78 kg in her first attempt, joined Sanjita at the pole position by lifting 81 kg in her second attempt.But Sanjita showed her class by equalling the CWG record of 83 kg in her second attempt to regain the lead.The Kiwi, whose best lift in training has been 82 kg, made a brave and futile attempt to match the CWG record.The Indian then walked out to set a new CWG record at 84 kg and take the lead. The previous CWG record of 83 kg was set by compatriot Swarti Singh at the Glasgow Games in 2014.Things were even easier for Sanjita in the clean and jerk as none of her rivals managed to produce even a semblance of a challenge.Sanjita took the lead with a successful opening atempt of 104 kg. She bolstered her lead with 108 kg in her second attempt.She then attempted to better the existing CWG record of 111 kg which was set by Loa in 2014. That however, was not to be as Sanjita failed to lift 112 kg in her third attempt.Loa, who started with a successful attempt of 102 kg, failed to hoist 109 kg in her second attempt.She then went for 113 kg in her final attempt in a bid to better her own CWG record and retain the title which she had won four years ago.But she failed her third attempt despite a brave effort as the Indian camp celebrated Sanjita's triumph.Rachel meanwhile, needed two attempts to clear 98 kg before lifting 100 kg in her third attempt.Sanjita Chanu, remember had won Gold in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games in the women’s 48 kg category.This is India's third medal overall at the 21st Commonwealth games in Australia’s Gold Coast. On Thursday, Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won the first gold medal for India at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, as she broke the games record en route to her medal. She was competing in the 48 kg event and broke the record in the snatch category, lifting 86 kg in her third attempt. Second placed Amanda Braddock managed 76 kgs.Earlier, P Gururaja claimed a silver medal in the men's 56kg event to open India's medal account in the quadrennial extravaganza.(With various inputs)