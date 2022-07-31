'Lifting 201kg Never Felt Easy But...': Mirabai's Heartfelt Message for Supporters After Clinching CWG Gold

Ace Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Saikhom on Saturday demolished the field with a class act, clinching India’s India’s first gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. She lifted a total aggregate of 201 kg in women’s 49 kg category to script history with a Games Record.

Chanu lifted 88 kg in snatch and then added 113 kg from the clean and jerk to leave the opposition way behind. While Mirabai lifted 201 kg for the gold medal, Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa of Mauritius took silver with a total of 172 kg while Canada’s Hannah Kaminiski took bronze with a total of 171 kg.

Following a second consecutive Commonwealth gold medal, the 27-year-old took to her official social media account and thanked the people of India for showing faith in her.

“Lifting 201kg never felt easy but thanks to the love and wishes of billions back home, every challenge is just an attempt away,” she tweeted.

Lifting 201kg never felt easy but thanks to the love and wishes of billions back home, every challenge is just an attempt away. 🇮🇳#WeAreTeamIndia #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/GnyaftZkpv — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 30, 2022

Four years ago, Mirabai had won the gold medal in Gold Coast while Ranaivosoa had finished second. The order remained the same in Birmingham as well.

Mirabai waited in clean and jerk till all other lifters had completed their efforts, the best being the 97kg lifted by the Canadian Kaminski. The former easily picked 109kg in her first attempt and the gold was already in her kitty. She lifted 113kg to set the Games Record and had a go at 115kg but failed.

“I am happy with my performance here. To win a gold medal with a record is always good. I had expected to win the gold medal and managed to do so,” said Mirabai after the medal ceremony.

“After the Tokyo Olympic Games I worked on improving my performance in snatch and I am happy to manage to do well here. I will continue to do well in the next few months as my aim is to perform well in the World Championship in December this year,” she added.

Mirabai’s gold was the third medal for India at the weightlifting arena after Sanket Sargar (55kg) and Gururaja Poojary (61kg) won a silver and bronze medal respectively earlier in the day.

