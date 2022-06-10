CWG 2022: Swastika Ghosh Becomes 3rd Player to Approach HC Over Exclusion from India's Table Tennis Squad

Indian table tennis player Swastika Ghost on Thursday approached the Delhi high court over not being named in the Indian squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games. She is now the third Indian player to seek HC’s intervention in the matter after Diya Chitale and Manush Shah.

As reported by news agency PTI, Sandeep Ghosh, father and coach of Swastika, has said they have filed a writ petition in the Delhi HC and the matter is scheduled to be heard on Friday.

“She is number four as per the selection criteria and should be in the team,” Sandeep Ghosh was quoted as saying.

Swastika was named as a standby with the revised squad which includes Manika Batra, Reeth Rishya, Sreeja Akula and Chitale. On the other hand, Manush is on standby with the men’s squad; comprised of Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, and Sanil Shetty.

Earlier, Chitale was included in the squad at the expense of Archana Kamath but the selectors did not include Manush, who too is in the top-four as per the criteria, in the men’s team when the Committee of Administrators running the TTFI announced the final squad on Tuesday. Manush’s case will also be heard on Friday.

Selection criteria in focus

The selection criteria, which factors in domestic performances (50 per cent), international performances (30 per cent) and selectors’ discretion (20 per cent), has attracted a lot of attention with the players moving to court for ‘justice’.

The CoA has made it 40-40-20 from next season with a player ranked in the top-32 getting an automatic entry.

A former India player requesting anonymity said a selection criterion has to be in place for big events like the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

“Selection criteria act as a guiding light to the player. With the criteria in place, he or she knows what needs to be done to get into the Indian team. But with certain players who fall in the class above the rest, relaxations could be made.

“As per the current criteria, a lot of weightage is given to domestic events which makes sense as not all players can afford to play in international events regularly. Secondly, there is a restriction on the number of entries as well in international meets,” the player said.

(With PTI Inputs)

