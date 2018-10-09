Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Highlights: As it Happened





Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Fortunegiants on News18 Sports.

LATEST UPDATE: Gujarat have done exceptionally well to maintain their lead. They haven't given Delhi a chance to come back in the match. And they get yet another super tackle in their kitty. Gujarat lead 27-20.

Oct 9, 2018 9:06 pm (IST) TIE: It's a tie between GUjarat and Delhi and what a comeback by the latter after trailing for the most part of the match. The match ends at 32-32. Oct 9, 2018 9:05 pm (IST) What a turnaround this has been. Kadian gets a toe touch in the dying moments of the match. That could be the deciding factor in the match. The scores is level at 32-32. Oct 9, 2018 9:00 pm (IST) This match depends on defenders from both the sides. A slip up here can cost the match to both these teams. Delhi have come so close here. It's 31-29 in favour of Gujarat at the moment. Oct 9, 2018 8:58 pm (IST) There have been a lot of inputs coming from the Delhi coach and that has certainly benefited them. What that has also ensured is it has broken Gujarat's rhythm. Delhi come close to Gujarat with 28-29. Oct 9, 2018 8:51 pm (IST) Gujarat have done exceptionally well to maintain their lead. They haven't given Delhi a chance to come back in the match. And they get yet another super tackle in their kitty. Gujarat lead 27-20. Oct 9, 2018 8:46 pm (IST) After a short break the action resumes. The onus is on Delhi defence to get back some points. The coach seems to be telling the boys the same thing. Gujarat go to 24-19 now. Oct 9, 2018 8:41 pm (IST) Gujarat are making a strong case in this match. Now they get a super tackle. Another two points and Gujarat make it 23-18. With this kind of show they have shown that they'll be strong contenders for the title. Oct 9, 2018 8:36 pm (IST) You can't really pick one problem that has hampered Delhi's chances. Defence and raiding have both been equally ordinary as Gujarat are scoring points with utmost ease. It's 21-15 at the moment. Oct 9, 2018 8:32 pm (IST) We are into the second half and a lot is at stake for Delhi. Rohit Gulia has had an ordinary night till now and has got just one point till now. But still his team leads by 17-13. Oct 9, 2018 8:27 pm (IST) FIRST HALF: An entertaining first half comes to an end and Gujarat has been brilliant. Delhi has been playing the catch up game with their raiders failing to turn on the heat. It's 17-12. Oct 9, 2018 8:23 pm (IST) Now Delhi raiders have got two back to back points. This might give them a lot of confidence. But the problem is they are five points behind the opposition. Gujarat lead 16-11. Oct 9, 2018 8:20 pm (IST) With just 4 minutes left in the first half, Delhi need to pull up their socks. Till now it's been a cake walk for the Fortunegiants. It's 14-10 for Gujarat at the moment. Oct 9, 2018 8:17 pm (IST) The problem for Delhi has been their raiding. Naveen is returning with empty raids. He needs put up a better effort. Or perhaps, Delhi can try another raider. The score moves to 14-9. Oct 9, 2018 8:15 pm (IST) Delhi are certainly rattled and need to settle down here. In the meantime Bapu is floored once again. That is disaster for Delhi. The score moves to 13-7. Oct 9, 2018 8:12 pm (IST) Shabeer Bapu and Naveen are struggling at the moment and that is not a good sign for Delhi. On the other hand Gujarat's defence has been impeccable. Gujarat extend their lead to 11-5. Oct 9, 2018 8:10 pm (IST) Gujarat are in a great position right now. They have already inflicted an all out and Delhi are seeing a same old story here. It;s 9-3 in Gujarat's favour. Oct 9, 2018 8:04 pm (IST) Naveen Kumar gets the first point for Delhi with a great touch. Gujarat return the favour with a two-point raid. That is brilliant stuff from both the teams. Gujarat take an early lead with 2-1. Oct 9, 2018 8:02 pm (IST) And the match gets underway. Gujarat to start the raiding. Rohit Guliya comes for the raid but doesn't get a point. For Delhi Shabeer Bapu comes and he also starts with a blank raid. It's 0-0. Oct 9, 2018 8:00 pm (IST) Ravinder Pahal will likely be the main man in Delhi’s defence. ‘The Hawk’, as he is popularly known, secured a solid 52 tackles at a strike rate of 50 last season and will be keen to do better this year. Vishal Mane is another player who will play a key role in the back but will have to improve on his form of last season which saw his tackle strike rate drop drastically. While their attack is definitely their strength, Delhi’s defence could also be a formidable one if key players strike form early. Whether this leads to an elusive first title remains to be seen. Oct 9, 2018 7:57 pm (IST) All-rounder Sheykh, who was Delhi’s captain till last year, was not included in the Iran side that went on to win gold in the 2018 Asian Games and will be keen to prove that he is not yet finished at the highest level of the game. However, a title winning team needs a solid defence as well; an average defence is why India couldn’t win gold in the Asian Games this time around. Oct 9, 2018 7:53 pm (IST) A quick look at the squad they have assembled shows a side that is best suited to attacking. In Yogesh Hooda, Chandran Ranjit, Pawan Kumar Kadiyan and Thailand captain Khomsan Thongkham they have four young raiders who will all have a part to play at some point in the campaign. There’s also Shabeer Bapu and former Iran skipper Meraj Sheykh, two players who will look to prove their mettle after form in recent years has seen their respective stocks drop. Bapu was part of U Mumba last season yet didn’t make much of an impact for the side, although it is worth noting that injuries meant he wasn’t always able to give as much as he would have liked. Oct 9, 2018 7:50 pm (IST) While kabaddi is a sport which requires different skill-sets than either cricket or football, Dabang Delhi shares the same luckless fortune that is generally associated with any sporting team out of the city. That being said, there is no time like the present for the side to overturn their fortunes and with experienced coach Krishan Kumar Hooda at the helm of things, the side stand every chance of breaking their play-off jinx. Oct 9, 2018 7:45 pm (IST) Despite being the capital city of India, New Delhi has never had much luck when it comes to tasting glory in any of the many franchise-based leagues that operate in the nation today. The Delhi Daredevils remain without an Indian Premier League (IPL) title while the Delhi Dynamos, the city’s Indian Super League (ISL) side, have never made the finals of the tournament and finished bottom of the group table last season. Now Dabang Delhi have a chance to change that. Hello and welcome to the live blog between Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Pro Kabaddi Season 6 has seen close contests already early in the campaign, which has added to the excitement of the fans. Tamil Thalaivas managed a comprehensive win against Patna Pirates in their opening game before losing to U.P. Yoddha in a close contest. They will want to pick themselves up quickly and get back winning momentum when they face Telugu Titans in the second match on Tuesday. The first match will see Dabang Delhi K.C. take on a young look Gujarat Fortunegiants in a battle of youth against experience. Both teams have news captains this season and it will be interesting to see what difference the change in leadership brings about in their approach.



A new look Dabang Delhi K.C. will want to take Gujarat Fortunegiants head on in the first game of their season. They have a strong defence led by captain Joginder Narwal to combat a Gujarat side that boasted of one of the best defences in the game last season. Chandran Ranjit will be playing against his Season 5 team for the first time and will want to use his knowledge of their gameplay to his advantage when he takes the mat against them. In the raiding department, Shabeer Bappu is yet to open his account against the Fortunegiants while Meraj Sheykh and Pawan Kumar Kadian, too, have scored just 7 and 11 raid points respectively against them. Having tons of experience to back them up, the unit will want to come out firing in an attempt to catch a young Gujarat team off-guard.



The Delhi defence quartet of Joginder Narwal, Vishal Mane, Ravinder Pahal and Viraj Vishnu Landge have a combined 425 tackle points amongst themselves while Gujarat’s Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Hadi Oshtorak and Sachin Vittala have just 165 tackle points between them, which gives the experienced Delhi defence a huge edge. The Fortunegiants, though, rely more on the raw energy and surprise element that the youth bring which has prompted them to go with a number of young, relatively unseen players. While previous season’s Sachin, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput and Rohit Gulia still form the backbone of the offence, the addition of the 11th most successful raider of Season 5, K. Prapanjan and Do-or-Die specialist Dong Geon Lee gives the attack a good variety. Young captain Sunil Kumar, too, has a lot to prove and there is nothing like a victory to show how effective he can be as a leader.