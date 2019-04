ISSF World Cup: Divyansh Singh Panwar Secures 2020 Olympic Quota With 10m Air Rifle Silver

Divyansh Singh Panwar bagged his second medal at the ISSF World Cup in Beijing, China and this time around, he also secured a quota for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.On Friday, Divyansh bagged the silver medal in 10m Air Rifle event with 249.0 points, second only to China's Zicheng Hui with 249.4 points.In the qualification earlier in the day, Divyansh had finished third with 629.2 points.On Thursday, Divyansh had bagged a gold medal in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event along with Anjum Moudgil. That was India's first gold medal at the ongoing Shooting World Cup.The pair of Moudgil-Panwar won the gold in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event with a win over Chinese pair of Liu Ruxuan and Yang Haoran.Later in the day, Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary teamed up to win the gold medal in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event to bag India's second gold in the event.Bhaker-Chaudhary absolutely thrashed their Chinese opponents 16-6 in the final to win the elusive yellow metal.Earlier on Friday, none of the Indians could qualify for the finals of 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event. Adarsh finished 10th with 583 points, Anish Bhanwala disappointed with a 22nd place finish after bagging 578 points and Arpit finished 29th with 575 points.