English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
3-min read
Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas Fight for No.1 as Well as Masters Win
World number one Dustin Johnson and second-ranked Justin Thomas will fight for the top spot as well as a Masters green jacket this weekend at Augusta National.
Dustin Johnson. (Getty Images)
World number one Dustin Johnson and second-ranked Justin Thomas will fight for the top spot as well as a Masters green jacket this weekend at Augusta National.
The American rivals and major champions will settle which of them belongs atop the world rankings come Monday even if neither manages to swipe his first Masters crown, although that's their top priority.
Both share sixth on 3-under par 141 after 36 holes, six strokes adrift of leader Patrick Reed, who was a runner-up to Thomas at last year's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.
"I feel like I'm in a good position," Johnson said. "There are some birdie holes out there. Conditions are tough, so you're going to have to play a good solid round. I'm in a good spot."
Johnson, the 2016 US Open champion, has spent the past 59 weeks atop the world rankings since ending the reign of Australian Jason Day.
Thomas, who won last year's PGA Championship, missed a chance to overtake Johnson two weeks ago with a WGC Match Play semi-final loss to eventual winner Bubba Watson.
"It's very important to me. It's a huge goal of mine," Thomas said of number one. "But at the end of the day, if I just continue to play well and be in contention and win tournaments, it's something I feel like that's going to take care of itself."
Johnson doesn't need to win to keep his spot and Thomas doesn't need to win to overtake him.
But Thomas is assured the top spot if he completes the PGA Championship-Masters back-to-back double -- a feat achieved only by Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Sam Snead.
Thomas could finish as low as fifth and still move up provided Johnson finishes lower. And there is the chance Jordan Spieth or Jon Rahm could overtake them both for number one with a win and help.
"It is a huge deal," Thomas said. "And when and if it's meant to be, and however long, then it will happen."
Johnson has won twice since being forced to withdraw from last year's Masters after injuring his back falling down a staircase when he was a runaway favorite to claim a green jacket.
"That was a year ago. At this point I don't even think about it," Johnson said. "But, yeah, I'm definitely happy to be back here. And to put two pretty good rounds together is even better heading into the weekend."
But the long-hitting superstar has never cracked par in the third round in six prior trips to the weekend at the Masters. And he could face rain, cold and fierce winds on Saturday.
"Whatever the weather is, we've got to play in it," Johnson said. "That's OK with me. The tougher the better."
A key will be the par-5 holes, which Johnson has played in 4-under over the first two rounds.
"I definitely played the par-5s very well," Johnson said.
Thomas Sub-70 at Masters
Thomas had not cracked 70 in nine prior rounds at Augusta National before firing a 67 on Friday that included six birdies, three in a row starting at the par-5 13th.
"I'm happy to finally shoot a round in the 60s here in tournament competition," Thomas said.
"It was a good day, solid, nothing crazy, nothing out of the ordinary. I just tried to stay patient and understand that the back nine, you can make a lot of birdies where you can kind of get on a little run."
Thomas admits he will be looking at the leaderboards and hoping to make a charge at the top.
"You always want to see your name on that big board, because that means you're doing something right," Thomas said.
"I'll probably do a little bit more watching this weekend, but hopefully come Sunday I'll see my name up there."
Also Watch
The American rivals and major champions will settle which of them belongs atop the world rankings come Monday even if neither manages to swipe his first Masters crown, although that's their top priority.
Both share sixth on 3-under par 141 after 36 holes, six strokes adrift of leader Patrick Reed, who was a runner-up to Thomas at last year's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.
"I feel like I'm in a good position," Johnson said. "There are some birdie holes out there. Conditions are tough, so you're going to have to play a good solid round. I'm in a good spot."
Johnson, the 2016 US Open champion, has spent the past 59 weeks atop the world rankings since ending the reign of Australian Jason Day.
Thomas, who won last year's PGA Championship, missed a chance to overtake Johnson two weeks ago with a WGC Match Play semi-final loss to eventual winner Bubba Watson.
"It's very important to me. It's a huge goal of mine," Thomas said of number one. "But at the end of the day, if I just continue to play well and be in contention and win tournaments, it's something I feel like that's going to take care of itself."
Johnson doesn't need to win to keep his spot and Thomas doesn't need to win to overtake him.
But Thomas is assured the top spot if he completes the PGA Championship-Masters back-to-back double -- a feat achieved only by Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Sam Snead.
Thomas could finish as low as fifth and still move up provided Johnson finishes lower. And there is the chance Jordan Spieth or Jon Rahm could overtake them both for number one with a win and help.
"It is a huge deal," Thomas said. "And when and if it's meant to be, and however long, then it will happen."
Johnson has won twice since being forced to withdraw from last year's Masters after injuring his back falling down a staircase when he was a runaway favorite to claim a green jacket.
"That was a year ago. At this point I don't even think about it," Johnson said. "But, yeah, I'm definitely happy to be back here. And to put two pretty good rounds together is even better heading into the weekend."
But the long-hitting superstar has never cracked par in the third round in six prior trips to the weekend at the Masters. And he could face rain, cold and fierce winds on Saturday.
"Whatever the weather is, we've got to play in it," Johnson said. "That's OK with me. The tougher the better."
A key will be the par-5 holes, which Johnson has played in 4-under over the first two rounds.
"I definitely played the par-5s very well," Johnson said.
Thomas Sub-70 at Masters
Thomas had not cracked 70 in nine prior rounds at Augusta National before firing a 67 on Friday that included six birdies, three in a row starting at the par-5 13th.
"I'm happy to finally shoot a round in the 60s here in tournament competition," Thomas said.
"It was a good day, solid, nothing crazy, nothing out of the ordinary. I just tried to stay patient and understand that the back nine, you can make a lot of birdies where you can kind of get on a little run."
Thomas admits he will be looking at the leaderboards and hoping to make a charge at the top.
"You always want to see your name on that big board, because that means you're doing something right," Thomas said.
"I'll probably do a little bit more watching this weekend, but hopefully come Sunday I'll see my name up there."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|5
|India
|3
|1
|1
|5
|1
|Australia
|17
|16
|17
|50
|2
|England
|14
|11
|4
|29
|3
|Canada
|5
|5
|6
|16
|4
|Scotland
|3
|5
|6
|14
|6
|South Africa
|3
|0
|3
|6
|7
|Wales
|2
|3
|0
|5
|8
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|New Zealand
|1
|3
|5
|9
|10
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL Opening Ceremony 2018: Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch, TV Timings IST
- Ford Freestyle 1.2L TiVCT First Drive Video Review - Redefining Compact Car Segment
- Blackbuck Poaching Case: Sonam Kapoor Stands In Solidarity With Salman Khan, Says He's The Best
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 Launched in 2018
- Avengers: Infinity War Is An Event Of Cosmic Proportions & The Biggest Film Of Our Generation