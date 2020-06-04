FBG vs UL Dream11 Team Prediction Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020, Fubon Guardians vs Uni Lions - Playing IX, Baseball Fantasy Tips

FBG vs UL Dream11 Team Prediction Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 | On Thursday, June 4, Fubon Guardians (FBG) will square off against Uni Lions (UL) in the ongoing Chinese Premier Baseball League (CPBL) 2020. The CPBL 2020 Fubon Guardians vs Uni Lions will kick off at 16:05 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). In the Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 points table tally, Fubon Guardians are 3rd after playing 28 games. FBG have won 13 games in the tournament. On the other hand, Uni Lions (UL) are bottom-placed. In the last fixture, Uni Lion have managed to keep a clean sheet against Fubon Guardians. The scoreline was 12-3. Today’s game is expected to be an interesting one as both sides will try to prove themselves on the ground.

The 31st season of the Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 features four teams. They are Fubon Guardians,Chinatrust Brothers, Uni Lions and Rakuten Monkeys.

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Fubon Guardians vs Uni Lions Dream11 Team prediction and tips: CPBL 2020 FBG vs UL Dream11 team

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Fubon Guardians vs Uni Lions Dream11 Vice-captain: S. Chih-Chieh

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Fubon Guardians vs Uni Lions Dream11 Captain: C. Chieh-Hsien

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Fubon Guardians vs Uni Lions Dream11 Outfielders: S. Chih-Chieh, C. Cheng-Wei, K. Kuo-Hui

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Fubon Guardians vs Uni Lions Dream11 Infielders: L. Ching-Kai, C. Chieh-Hsien, K. Kuo-Ching

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Fubon Guardians vs Uni Lions Dream11 Pitcher: H. Yi-Chieh

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Fubon Guardians vs Uni Lions Dream11 Catcher: C. Chung-Yu

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Fubon Guardians Probable IX vs Uni Lions: Chen-Shih Peng, L Yi Chuan, W Chang Tang, F Kuo–Chen, Y Sen-Hsu, H Chin Lung, C Cheng Wei, D Pei Feng, C Chih Hsein

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Uni Lions Probable IX vs Fubon Guardians: Chen Ji-Xian, Lin Jingkai, S Chih-Chieh, Guo Fulin, Deng Zhi-Wei, Tang Zhaoting, Lin Zujie, Lin Anke