OTHER-SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

FBG vs UL Dream11 Team Prediction Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020, Fubon Guardians vs Uni Lions - Playing IX, Baseball Fantasy Tips

Representative image for baseball (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Representative image for baseball (Photo Credit: Reuters)

FBG vs UL Dream11 Team Prediction Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 | On Thursday, June 4, Fubon Guardians (FBG) will square off against Uni Lions (UL) in the ongoing Chinese Premier Baseball League (CPBL) 2020.

Share this:

FBG vs UL Dream11 Team Prediction Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 | On Thursday, June 4, Fubon Guardians (FBG) will square off against Uni Lions (UL) in the ongoing  Chinese Premier Baseball League (CPBL)  2020. The  CPBL 2020  Fubon Guardians vs Uni Lions will kick off at 16:05 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). In the Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 points table tally,  Fubon Guardians are 3rd after playing 28 games. FBG have won 13 games in the tournament. On the other hand, Uni Lions (UL) are bottom-placed. In the last fixture, Uni Lion have managed to keep a clean sheet against Fubon Guardians. The scoreline was 12-3. Today’s game is expected to be an interesting one as both sides will try to prove themselves on the ground.

The 31st season of the Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 features four teams. They are Fubon Guardians,Chinatrust Brothers,  Uni Lions and Rakuten Monkeys.

 Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Fubon Guardians vs Uni Lions  Dream11 Team prediction and tips: CPBL 2020 FBG vs UL Dream11 team

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Fubon Guardians vs Uni Lions  Dream11 Vice-captain:  S. Chih-Chieh

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Fubon Guardians vs Uni Lions  Dream11 Captain: C. Chieh-Hsien

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Fubon Guardians vs Uni Lions  Dream11 Outfielders: S. Chih-Chieh, C. Cheng-Wei, K. Kuo-Hui

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Fubon Guardians vs Uni Lions  Dream11  Infielders: L. Ching-Kai, C. Chieh-Hsien, K. Kuo-Ching

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Fubon Guardians vs Uni Lions  Dream11  Pitcher: H. Yi-Chieh

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Fubon Guardians vs Uni Lions  Dream11  Catcher: C. Chung-Yu

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Fubon Guardians Probable IX vs Uni Lions: Chen-Shih Peng, L Yi Chuan, W Chang Tang, F Kuo–Chen, Y Sen-Hsu, H Chin Lung, C Cheng Wei, D Pei Feng, C Chih Hsein

 Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Uni Lions Probable IX vs Fubon GuardiansChen Ji-Xian, Lin Jingkai, S Chih-Chieh, Guo Fulin, Deng Zhi-Wei, Tang Zhaoting, Lin Zujie, Lin Anke


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading